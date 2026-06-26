Racing Bulls responds to claim it has signed F2 star for 2027 F1 seat

Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane has responded to reports that Nikola Tsolov has been guaranteed a seat with the team for the 2027 Formula 1 season.

Nikola Tsolov has taken to Formula 2 like a duck to water, and sits second in the drivers' standings in his rookie season.

With three wins to his name, including Feature Race successes in Melbourne and Monaco, the Bulgarian Red Bull Junior Team driver will naturally be linked to Racing Bulls as the traditional 'silly season' of driver transfer rumours progresses.

Tsolov celebrates on the podium © XPB Images

However, it was reported in the lead-up to the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull-owned Red Bull Ring, that the 19-year-old had been guaranteed a seat for next season, with Liam Lawson likely to be the driver set to lose his drive.

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Permane told Sky Sports F1: "They're just rumours. Honestly, we haven't even discussed it. Not at all."

Asked if Tsolov is at least on his radar, Permane added: "Of course.

"He's in the Red Bull programme, he's doing very well in F2, but I'm very happy with the two [drivers] I have at the moment, and at the moment, there's no discussion at all."

Across the last two weekends, Red Bull and Racing Bulls have both fielded Ayumu Iwasa in FP1 sessions, despite Tsolov being in the paddock with F2 team Campos Racing.

Iwasa with Red Bull in Barcelona © XPB Images

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On why the Bulgarian was not utilised, Permane said: "Tsolov doesn't have a super licence, so Ayumu has done a great job for us this morning."

The rumours are the most recent in a string of links that have seen Cadillac and Haas also forced to comment on driver situations, with Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon being linked with swift departures.

Quizzed on his situation in Austria, Ocon offered a candid and expletive-laden response.

“People can say whatever the fuck they want, to be honest," he said. "I don't give a shit too much. I'm just wanting to to do a good job for everyone. It’s been, three or four races where it's been quite tough for the whole team."