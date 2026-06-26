2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2026 F1 world championship.

Bearman in Austria
Bearman in Austria
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Kimi Antonelli set the pace in FP2 at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix. 

The championship leader was able to keep his soft tyres alive in scorching temperatures to improve his time on his second lap, extending the margin to McLaren's Oscar Piastri. 

Highlighting McLaren's pace, Lando Norris was in third place, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton rounding out the top five. 

George Russell could only manage a time strong enough for sixth place, as he fell over six-tenths behind his Mercedes team-mate.

Cadillac rounded out the order, after Sergio Perez suffered a repeat of his FP1 problems, while Valtteri Bottas retired mid-season after an apparent suspension failure left him dragging his car along the track surface, causing a small fire to ignite on his floor. 

The full results for FP2 at the Austrian Grand Prix can be found here. 

F1 Austrian GP FP2 Results

2026 F1 Austrian GP - Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m07.014s32
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m07.251s32
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m07.339s32
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m07.564s29
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m07.611s33
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m07.637s25
7Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m07.758s28
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m07.855s35
9Liam LawsonNWZVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m08.235s34
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m08.300s30
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m08.376s33
12Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m08.378s29
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m08.532s33
14Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m08.559s32
15Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m08.830s33
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m08.831s30
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m08.838s34
18Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m09.131s30
19Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m10.544s27
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m10.698s32
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m11.307s6
22Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 TeamNo time set2

Kimi Antonelli led the way in free practice one at the Austrian Grand Prix.

In scorching temperatures, Mercedes re-established itself at the top of the time-sheets with Antonelli leading George Russell in a 1-2 for the team. 

Oscar Piastri was third fastest ahead of Max Verstappen, who recovered well from an early reliability problem.

Lewis Hamilton was fifth fastest a fortnight on from taking his first Ferrari victory. 

Lando Norris was another driver who lost significant running with reliability woes, but finished in seventh place despite missing over 45 minutes of track time. 

Dino Beganovic was the fastest of the six rookie runners in ninth place as he stood in for Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. 

The full results of FP1 at the AUstrian Grand Prix are below. 

F1 Austrian GP FP1 Results

2026 F1 Austrian GP - Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m07.796s29
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m07.836s30
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m07.913s26
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m.08.077s17
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m08.461s25
6Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m08.726s18
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m08.873s9
8Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m08.962s27
9Dino BeganovicSWEScuderia Ferrari HP1m09.054s26
10Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m09.071s26
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m09.165s30
12Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m09.481s11
13Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m09.521s21
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m09.546s28
15Ayumu IwasaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m09.637s19
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m09.644s31
17Paul AronESTAudi Revolut F1 Team1m09.646s20
18Luke BrowningGBRAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m09.979s29
19Ryo HirakawaJAPTGR Haas F1 Team1m10.493s23
20Jak CrawfordUSAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m11.202s22
21Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m11.283s14
22Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m11.333s21

 

In this article

2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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