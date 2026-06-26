2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Kimi Antonelli set the pace in FP2 at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

The championship leader was able to keep his soft tyres alive in scorching temperatures to improve his time on his second lap, extending the margin to McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Highlighting McLaren's pace, Lando Norris was in third place, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton rounding out the top five.

George Russell could only manage a time strong enough for sixth place, as he fell over six-tenths behind his Mercedes team-mate.

Cadillac rounded out the order, after Sergio Perez suffered a repeat of his FP1 problems, while Valtteri Bottas retired mid-season after an apparent suspension failure left him dragging his car along the track surface, causing a small fire to ignite on his floor.

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The full results for FP2 at the Austrian Grand Prix can be found here.

F1 Austrian GP FP2 Results

2026 F1 Austrian GP - Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m07.014s 32 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m07.251s 32 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m07.339s 32 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m07.564s 29 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m07.611s 33 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m07.637s 25 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m07.758s 28 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m07.855s 35 9 Liam Lawson NWZ Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m08.235s 34 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m08.300s 30 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m08.376s 33 12 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m08.378s 29 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m08.532s 33 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m08.559s 32 15 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m08.830s 33 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m08.831s 30 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m08.838s 34 18 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m09.131s 30 19 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m10.544s 27 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m10.698s 32 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m11.307s 6 22 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team No time set 2

Kimi Antonelli led the way in free practice one at the Austrian Grand Prix.

In scorching temperatures, Mercedes re-established itself at the top of the time-sheets with Antonelli leading George Russell in a 1-2 for the team.

Oscar Piastri was third fastest ahead of Max Verstappen, who recovered well from an early reliability problem.

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Lewis Hamilton was fifth fastest a fortnight on from taking his first Ferrari victory.

Lando Norris was another driver who lost significant running with reliability woes, but finished in seventh place despite missing over 45 minutes of track time.

Dino Beganovic was the fastest of the six rookie runners in ninth place as he stood in for Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

The full results of FP1 at the AUstrian Grand Prix are below.

F1 Austrian GP FP1 Results

2026 F1 Austrian GP - Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m07.796s 29 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m07.836s 30 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m07.913s 26 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m.08.077s 17 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m08.461s 25 6 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m08.726s 18 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m08.873s 9 8 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m08.962s 27 9 Dino Beganovic SWE Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m09.054s 26 10 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m09.071s 26 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m09.165s 30 12 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m09.481s 11 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m09.521s 21 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m09.546s 28 15 Ayumu Iwasa JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m09.637s 19 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m09.644s 31 17 Paul Aron EST Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m09.646s 20 18 Luke Browning GBR Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m09.979s 29 19 Ryo Hirakawa JAP TGR Haas F1 Team 1m10.493s 23 20 Jak Crawford USA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m11.202s 22 21 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m11.283s 14 22 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m11.333s 21

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