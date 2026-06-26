2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2026 F1 world championship.
Kimi Antonelli set the pace in FP2 at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.
The championship leader was able to keep his soft tyres alive in scorching temperatures to improve his time on his second lap, extending the margin to McLaren's Oscar Piastri.
Highlighting McLaren's pace, Lando Norris was in third place, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton rounding out the top five.
George Russell could only manage a time strong enough for sixth place, as he fell over six-tenths behind his Mercedes team-mate.
Cadillac rounded out the order, after Sergio Perez suffered a repeat of his FP1 problems, while Valtteri Bottas retired mid-season after an apparent suspension failure left him dragging his car along the track surface, causing a small fire to ignite on his floor.
The full results for FP2 at the Austrian Grand Prix can be found here.
F1 Austrian GP FP2 Results
|2026 F1 Austrian GP - Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m07.014s
|32
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m07.251s
|32
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m07.339s
|32
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m07.564s
|29
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m07.611s
|33
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m07.637s
|25
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m07.758s
|28
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m07.855s
|35
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m08.235s
|34
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m08.300s
|30
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m08.376s
|33
|12
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m08.378s
|29
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m08.532s
|33
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m08.559s
|32
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m08.830s
|33
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m08.831s
|30
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m08.838s
|34
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m09.131s
|30
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m10.544s
|27
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m10.698s
|32
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m11.307s
|6
|22
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|No time set
|2
Kimi Antonelli led the way in free practice one at the Austrian Grand Prix.
In scorching temperatures, Mercedes re-established itself at the top of the time-sheets with Antonelli leading George Russell in a 1-2 for the team.
Oscar Piastri was third fastest ahead of Max Verstappen, who recovered well from an early reliability problem.
Lewis Hamilton was fifth fastest a fortnight on from taking his first Ferrari victory.
Lando Norris was another driver who lost significant running with reliability woes, but finished in seventh place despite missing over 45 minutes of track time.
Dino Beganovic was the fastest of the six rookie runners in ninth place as he stood in for Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.
The full results of FP1 at the AUstrian Grand Prix are below.
F1 Austrian GP FP1 Results
|2026 F1 Austrian GP - Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m07.796s
|29
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m07.836s
|30
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m07.913s
|26
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m.08.077s
|17
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m08.461s
|25
|6
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m08.726s
|18
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m08.873s
|9
|8
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m08.962s
|27
|9
|Dino Beganovic
|SWE
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m09.054s
|26
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m09.071s
|26
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m09.165s
|30
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m09.481s
|11
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m09.521s
|21
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m09.546s
|28
|15
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m09.637s
|19
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m09.644s
|31
|17
|Paul Aron
|EST
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m09.646s
|20
|18
|Luke Browning
|GBR
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m09.979s
|29
|19
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JAP
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m10.493s
|23
|20
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m11.202s
|22
|21
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m11.283s
|14
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m11.333s
|21