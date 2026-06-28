2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Austrian Grand Prix

George Russell cut into Kimi Antonelli's championship lead with victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Russell took his second victory of the Formula 1 season, triumphing over Max Verstappen and Antonelli at the Red Bull Ring.

Lewis Hamilton dropped from second to third in the standings after a three-stop strategy left him in fifth place.

Charles Leclerc dropped two positions in the second Ferrari, finishing in eighth place after starting on the front row.

The Ferrari man dropped behind McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, with the former benefitting after finishing in fourth place.

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The full championship standings after the Austrian Grand Prix can be found below.

2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Austrian Grand Prix

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 156 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 131 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 125 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 80 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 79 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 79 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 73 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 42 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 41 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 30 11 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 18 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 16 13 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 14 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 6 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 3 17 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 2 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 1 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0