2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Austrian Grand Prix

The 2026 F1 championship standings after the Austrian Grand Prix

Russell celebrates in Austria
Russell celebrates in Austria
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George Russell cut into Kimi Antonelli's championship lead with victory at the Austrian Grand Prix. 

Russell took his second victory of the Formula 1 season, triumphing over Max Verstappen and Antonelli at the Red Bull Ring. 

Lewis Hamilton dropped from second to third in the standings after a three-stop strategy left him in fifth place. 

Charles Leclerc dropped two positions in the second Ferrari, finishing in eighth place after starting on the front row. 

The Ferrari man dropped behind McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, with the former benefitting after finishing in fourth place. 

The full championship standings after the Austrian Grand Prix can be found below. 

2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Austrian Grand Prix

                       2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team5156
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2131
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1125
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team080
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team079
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP079
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing073
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing042
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team041
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team030
11Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team018
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team016
13Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team014
14Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team06
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team03
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team02
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team01
19Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team0 
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team0 
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team0 
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team0 

 

In this article

2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Austrian Grand Prix
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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