2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Austrian Grand Prix
The 2026 F1 championship standings after the Austrian Grand Prix
George Russell cut into Kimi Antonelli's championship lead with victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Russell took his second victory of the Formula 1 season, triumphing over Max Verstappen and Antonelli at the Red Bull Ring.
Lewis Hamilton dropped from second to third in the standings after a three-stop strategy left him in fifth place.
Charles Leclerc dropped two positions in the second Ferrari, finishing in eighth place after starting on the front row.
The Ferrari man dropped behind McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, with the former benefitting after finishing in fourth place.
The full championship standings after the Austrian Grand Prix can be found below.
2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Austrian Grand Prix
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|156
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|131
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|125
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|80
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|79
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|79
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|73
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|42
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|41
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|30
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|18
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|16
|13
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|14
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|6
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|3
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|2
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|1
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
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