Full 2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results
Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix
George Russell took his first Formula 1 victory since the season-opener, winning the Austrian Grand Prix.
While there may have been initial controversy surrounding his pole lap on Saturday, there was no debate about Russell's Red Bull Ring victory, as he controlled the race from lights to flag.
Max Verstappen provided a threat at various stages, but could not close down the gap after the final stops, and instead needed to turn his attention to Kimi Antonelli behind in the final laps.
Oscar Piastri was fourth as Lewis Hamilton endured a difficult afternoon, with a three-stop plan that failed to yeild results.
Isack Hadjar, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad completed the top 10.
It was a dreadful afternoon for Cadillac, who saw Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas retire in the opening laps.
The full results from the Austrian Grand Prix are below.
2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix results
|2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Grand Prix results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|71
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+1.611s
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+1.986s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+21.809s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+26.393s
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+31.505s
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+45.659s
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+1 Lap
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Racing Bulls
|+1 Lap
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Racing Bulls
|+1 Lap
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|14
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+2 Laps
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+3 Laps
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+26 Laps
|DNF
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+48 Laps
|DNF
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+67 Laps
|DNF
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+69 Laps