Full 2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results

Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix

Verstappen and Antonelli in Austria
Verstappen and Antonelli in Austria
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George Russell took his first Formula 1 victory since the season-opener, winning the Austrian Grand Prix.

While there may have been initial controversy surrounding his pole lap on Saturday, there was no debate about Russell's Red Bull Ring victory, as he controlled the race from lights to flag. 

Max Verstappen provided a threat at various stages, but could not close down the gap after the final stops, and instead needed to turn his attention to Kimi Antonelli behind in the final laps.

Oscar Piastri was fourth as Lewis Hamilton endured a difficult afternoon, with a three-stop plan that failed to yeild results. 

Isack Hadjar, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad completed the top 10. 

It was a dreadful afternoon for Cadillac, who saw Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas retire in the opening laps. 

The full results from the Austrian Grand Prix are below.

2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix results

2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Grand Prix results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team71
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+1.611s
3Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+1.986s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+21.809s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+26.393s
6Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing+31.505s
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+45.659s
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+1 Lap
9Liam LawsonNZDRacing Bulls+1 Lap
10Arvid LindbladGBRRacing Bulls+1 Lap
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team+1 Lap
12Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team+1 Lap
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
14Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team+1 Lap
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team+2 Laps
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team+2 Laps
DNFFernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+3 Laps
DNFLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+26 Laps
DNFCarlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team+48 Laps
DNFSergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team+67 Laps
DNFValtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team+69 Laps

 

In this article

Full 2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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