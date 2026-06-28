Full 2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results

George Russell took his first Formula 1 victory since the season-opener, winning the Austrian Grand Prix.

While there may have been initial controversy surrounding his pole lap on Saturday, there was no debate about Russell's Red Bull Ring victory, as he controlled the race from lights to flag.

Max Verstappen provided a threat at various stages, but could not close down the gap after the final stops, and instead needed to turn his attention to Kimi Antonelli behind in the final laps.

Oscar Piastri was fourth as Lewis Hamilton endured a difficult afternoon, with a three-stop plan that failed to yeild results.

Isack Hadjar, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad completed the top 10.

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It was a dreadful afternoon for Cadillac, who saw Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas retire in the opening laps.

The full results from the Austrian Grand Prix are below.

2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix results

2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Grand Prix results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 71 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +1.611s 3 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +1.986s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +21.809s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +26.393s 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing +31.505s 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +45.659s 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +1 Lap 9 Liam Lawson NZD Racing Bulls +1 Lap 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Racing Bulls +1 Lap 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team +1 Lap 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team +1 Lap 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 14 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team +1 Lap 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team +2 Laps 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team +2 Laps DNF Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +3 Laps DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +26 Laps DNF Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team +48 Laps DNF Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team +67 Laps DNF Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team +69 Laps