Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli suffer drinks system failures during ‘heat hazard’ F1 Austrian GP

Both Mercedes drivers did not have a working drinks system during the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Russell and Antonelli both lost their drinks' systems
Russell and Antonelli both lost their drinks' systems
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Mercedes drivers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli both suffered drinks system failures during Formula 1’s Austrian Grand Prix. 

Sunday’s 71-lap grand prix was declared a ‘heat hazard’ race by F1’s governing body the FIA ahead of the weekend due to extreme temperatures amid a European heatwave. 

The air temperature hit 35 degrees during the race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, with F1’s rules dictating that any event where the temperature exceeds 31 degrees falls under a ‘heat hazard’ regulation for safety reasons. 

Russell claimed his second win of F1 2026
Russell claimed his second win of F1 2026

The safety rule means drivers can use a cooling kit to help regulate their body temperature. 

After winning the Austrian Grand Prix, Russell revealed he had to contend without being able to drink, adding to the gruelling challenge the drivers already faced. 

“Drink system failed, nice race for it to do so.... I'm a little bit thirsty!”, Russell reported over team radio. 

In the post-race drivers’ cooldown room, Antonelli, who finished third behind Russell and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, revealed that he too suffered a drinks system failure in his W17. 

Verstappen quipped that his drink tasted more like “a tea” due to it being so hot. 

All three drivers would have been grateful to get a much-needed cold drink during the podium celebrations as the champagne flowed. 

Russell celebrates his win in Austria
Russell celebrates his win in Austria

Reflecting on his second victory of the season, Russell said: "Incredible to be back on the top step. It's been a little while, so I will definitely enjoy this one this evening!

"A lot of hard work with my team to get us back on track. Obviously it was a tricky run of form at one point.

"Max and Red Bull were incredibly quick this weekend, so kudos to them. I had to push every single lap and I knew how quick the guys were behind. Kimi has been extraordinarily quick this season, so every lap I was looking at the timing board.

"We pitted on the early side [for the last stop], so I knew it would be a long stint but the team timed it to perfection.”

Russell added: "The tough races definitely test you psychologically. These last two weekends for me have been vitally important to remind myself I can do it.

"Single lap, race pace, was very strong this weekend - on a track that was probably not well suited to my style. I look forward to heading to Silverstone!"

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli suffer drinks system failures during ‘heat hazard’ F1 Austrian GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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