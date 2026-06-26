Is Max Verstappen about to lose another key figure at Red Bull F1 team?

Red Bull has responded to rumours that chief engineer Paul Monaghan is set to depart the Formula 1 team.

Several reports on Friday have claimed that Monaghan, who has been an instrumental figure at Red Bull since 2005, is on the verge of leaving the Milton Keynes squad after two decades with the team.

Monaghan, who is attending this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix with Red Bull, has been linked with a move to F1 newcomers Cadillac.

Monaghan joined Red Bull in 2005

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies faced questions about Monaghan’s future in the build up to the team’s home race on Friday.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a lot of rumours about the team and the team personnel,” Mekies said during the FIA team representatives’ press conference which followed opening practice at the Red Bull Ring.

“As much as we have commented on GP [Gianpiero Lambiase, Verstappen’s race engineer], because obviously he’s one of our very exposed engineers and he’s going into an even more exposed role, I don’t think it will be right for me to comment on every single rumour that comes out.

“If I look at the names that have been circulating in the last few months, most of them are still in the garage. Some had never wanted to leave, some have changed their mind and are staying with us.

“So I don’t think it will be fair for our people, through the ranks, that I start commenting about these guys. Paul is actually here today. He has been working very hard to get our cars out this morning.

“We also made very clear, that there is nothing more important to us than making sure we are in a position to keep our talents and to attract the one we need and that remains the highest priority.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Mekies insists Red Bull has strength in depth

Red Bull has lost several senior figures in recent years, with chief technical officer Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley leaving before Christian Horner was sacked as team principal last July.

Max Verstappen’s long-serving race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, will become the third Red Bull figure to join McLaren from 2028, following in the footsteps of Rob Marshall and Will Courtenay.

It has been suggested that the rumoured exit of another key ally could impact Verstappen’s future, which is already in the spotlight.

When asked if he is confident Red Bull has the strength and depth in the technical department it needs, Mekies replied: “Extremely confident.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The most striking aspect of the first 12 months is the strength in depth that we have. We have incredible talents at all levels and therefore I would certainly not go and look for an excuse to tell you I’m missing A, B or C to go back to ultimate competitiveness - no, we have everything in house.

“If we need something to complete that equation, we will do it but we are certainly not limited by the quality of the talents we have.”