Red Bull boss shares update on Max Verstappen's F1 future amid McLaren whispers

Red Bull has provided an update about Max Verstappen's F1 future.

Verstappen's future remains up in the air
Verstappen's future remains up in the air
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Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies is “convinced" the team can match Max Verstappen’s expectation amid rumours of a move to Formula 1 rivals McLaren.

Verstappen’s future is a topic that has hung over the team for the last season-and-a-half, with it widely known that his contract contains break clauses based on results, with the team needing to hit these targets prior to the summer break.

The team currently sits fourth in the constructors’ championship, trailing leaders Mercedes by 173 points after just seven weekends, while the Dutchman has stood on the podium just once – a third place finish in Canada.

Red Bull has brought extensive upgrades to its home race in Austria
Red Bull has brought extensive upgrades to its home race in Austria

“I think the last time I was in this press conference, I think I said that I’m not asking Max every week if he’s going to stay,” Mekies said on Friday at the Austrian Grand Prix. 

“Max has made clear to us that he wants to continue with the team. It’s equally clear that he needs a fast car for him to be happy with the team.”

Brushing aside the notion of Verstappen joining McLaren, Mekies pointed to power unit changes that were approved by the FIA during the week, alterations which Verstappen had said were key to him remaining in the championship.

“You may recall also that he has been vocal about the progress that we needed to have on the regulations,” added the Red Bull boss.

“We are in the fortunate situation for the sport where there’s been a very open session between FIA, F1, the teams, and we have managed to tweak these regulations for ‘27 and ‘28, and I think it’s great for not only for Max, but it’s great for the fast drivers and it’s great for the sport.

“So, as I said a few weeks ago, we are not asking Max every week. He is pushing with us. He is helping us to find the right development path for the car.”

Mekies was quizzed about Verstappen's future
Mekies was quizzed about Verstappen's future

Further pressed on Verstappen’s future, Mekies was asked how Red Bull could give Verstappen the confidence he needs in the project to commit to a new contract. 

I’m convinced that Max wants to see continuous progress, and again, he knows very well that you don’t go from one second to zero in no time. But he wants to see that path, I’m sure, to continue to improve. And I think it’s only about, to your question, overall lap time.

“So, if we can close that gap to only a couple of tenths, it will mean that we still keep having the gap to competition, and hopefully, being in the in striking range soon.”

Red Bull boss shares update on Max Verstappen's F1 future amid McLaren whispers
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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