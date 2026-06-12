Lando Norris pips George Russell as McLaren strikes back in second Barcelona F1 practice

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris pipped George Russell to the fastest time as McLaren hit back in second practice at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Norris, who was one of seven drivers to sit out of opening practice so that F1 rookies could complete one of their mandated FP1s, produced the quickest time on soft tyres during the qualifying simulations runs to edge out Russell by 0.009 seconds.

It was a hugely encouraging session for McLaren, with Oscar Piastri third-fastest and just 0.057s behind his team-mate Norris.

2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Hamilton had a difficult session as he returned for Ferrari

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Charles Leclerc was nearly four tenths further back in fourth for Ferrari, while championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli had a difficult session as he returned to the cockpit of his Mercedes W17 car after watching from the sidelines in FP1.

Antonelli, who arrives in Barcelona with a 68-point advantage over Russell in the championship after clinching his fifth consecutive victory last time out in Monaco, was half a second slower than his team-mate as he rounded out the top-five.

Max Verstappen was unhappy with his tyres as he took a distant sixth for Red Bull, ahead of Arvid Lindblad in the Racing Bulls and Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto, both of whom outpaced Lewis Hamilton in the second Ferrari.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was unusually off the pace and eight tenths adrift of team-mate Leclerc as he returned to action in second practice, having been one of the seven drivers to miss FP1.

The 41-year-old Briton, who comes into the weekend in great form having claimed back-to-back podiums in Canada and Monaco, was heard complaining that “something is wrong” with the rear of his upgraded SF-26 during the session.

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A fraction behind Hamilton, Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar completed the top-10.

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It was another tough session for Aston Martin as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll ended up four seconds off the pace in 21st and 22nd, behind both Cadillacs.

Liam Lawson suffered a suspected gearbox problem as his Racing Bulls car conked out at the end of the pit lane, but he was able to get back out towards the end of FP2.