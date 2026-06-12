2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

George Russell headed FP1 at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, in a session that saw six rookie drivers complete laps.

Russell bounced back from his Monaco disappointment by setting the pace in the opening session of the weekend in Spain, as team-mate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli made way for Fred Vesti.

Leonardo Fornaroli and Paul Aron for McLaren and Audi respectively impressed, ending the session as the fifth and sixth fastest drivers, with the latter comfortably fastest than team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto.

Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen also featured in the top four.

It was a disappointing day for Luke Browning, who should have been the seventh rookie to feature, but was denied the opportunity after a reliability issue confined his Williams to the garage.

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Of the other rookies, Dino Beganovic was eighth for Ferrari, Ayumui Iwasa was 14th for Red Bull, Vest was 15th for Mercedes, and Herta was 21st for Cadillac. Although fuel loads and setups are unknown, Herta was lapping over two seconds per lap off the pace of Bottas on his long run.

F1 Barcelona GP FP1 Results

2026 F1 Barcelona GP - Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.363s 27 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m16.566s 29 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m16.883s 29 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m17.047s 29 5 Leonardo Fornaoli ITA McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m17.216s 22 6 Paul Aron EST Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m17.321s 24 7 Liam Lawson NWZ Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m17.472s 24 8 Dino Beganovic SWE Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m17.778s 30 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m17.804s 29 10 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m17.893s 28 11 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m18.172s 25 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m18.209s 28 13 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m18.293s 27 14 Ayumu Iwasa JAP Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m18.298s 21 15 Fred Vesti DEN Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m18.365s 28 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m18.372s 27 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.508s 23 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m18.914s 23 19 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m20.067s 23 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m20.318s 21 21 Colton Herta USA Cadillac F1 Team 1m20.697s 27 Luke Browning GBR Atlassian Williams F1 Team