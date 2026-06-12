2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2026 F1 world championship.
George Russell headed FP1 at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, in a session that saw six rookie drivers complete laps.
Russell bounced back from his Monaco disappointment by setting the pace in the opening session of the weekend in Spain, as team-mate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli made way for Fred Vesti.
Leonardo Fornaroli and Paul Aron for McLaren and Audi respectively impressed, ending the session as the fifth and sixth fastest drivers, with the latter comfortably fastest than team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto.
Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen also featured in the top four.
It was a disappointing day for Luke Browning, who should have been the seventh rookie to feature, but was denied the opportunity after a reliability issue confined his Williams to the garage.
Of the other rookies, Dino Beganovic was eighth for Ferrari, Ayumui Iwasa was 14th for Red Bull, Vest was 15th for Mercedes, and Herta was 21st for Cadillac. Although fuel loads and setups are unknown, Herta was lapping over two seconds per lap off the pace of Bottas on his long run.
F1 Barcelona GP FP1 Results
|2026 F1 Barcelona GP - Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.363s
|27
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m16.566s
|29
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.883s
|29
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.047s
|29
|5
|Leonardo Fornaoli
|ITA
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m17.216s
|22
|6
|Paul Aron
|EST
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m17.321s
|24
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m17.472s
|24
|8
|Dino Beganovic
|SWE
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m17.778s
|30
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m17.804s
|29
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.893s
|28
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m18.172s
|25
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m18.209s
|28
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m18.293s
|27
|14
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JAP
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m18.298s
|21
|15
|Fred Vesti
|DEN
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m18.365s
|28
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m18.372s
|27
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.508s
|23
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m18.914s
|23
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m20.067s
|23
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m20.318s
|21
|21
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m20.697s
|27
|Luke Browning
|GBR
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team