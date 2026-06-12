2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2026 F1 world championship.

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Aron in Spain
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George Russell headed FP1 at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, in a session that saw six rookie drivers complete laps. 

Russell bounced back from his Monaco disappointment by setting the pace in the opening session of the weekend in Spain, as team-mate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli made way for Fred Vesti. 

Leonardo Fornaroli and Paul Aron for McLaren and Audi respectively impressed, ending the session as the fifth and sixth fastest drivers, with the latter comfortably fastest than team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto. 

Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen also featured in the top four. 

It was a disappointing day for Luke Browning, who should have been the seventh rookie to feature, but was denied the opportunity after a reliability issue confined his Williams to the garage.

Of the other rookies, Dino Beganovic was eighth for Ferrari, Ayumui Iwasa was 14th for Red Bull, Vest was 15th for Mercedes, and Herta was 21st for Cadillac. Although fuel loads and setups are unknown, Herta was lapping over two seconds per lap off the pace of Bottas on his long run. 

F1 Barcelona GP FP1 Results

2026 F1 Barcelona GP - Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.363s27
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m16.566s29
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.883s29
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.047s29
5Leonardo FornaoliITAMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m17.216s22
6Paul AronESTAudi Revolut F1 Team1m17.321s24
7Liam LawsonNWZVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m17.472s24
8Dino BeganovicSWEScuderia Ferrari HP1m17.778s30
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m17.804s29
10Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.893s28
11Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m18.172s25
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m18.209s28
13Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m18.293s27
14Ayumu IwasaJAPOracle Red Bull Racing1m18.298s21
15Fred VestiDENMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m18.365s28
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m18.372s27
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.508s23
18Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m18.914s23
19Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m20.067s23
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m20.318s21
21Colton HertaUSACadillac F1 Team1m20.697s27
 Luke BrowningGBRAtlassian Williams F1 Team  

 

In this article

2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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