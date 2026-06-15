Toto Wolff issues strong Lewis Hamilton warning in F1 title fight

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff admits that Lewis Hamilton could be a serious 2026 title threat if he “smells blood” after his victory at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

A season that looked like it would be dominated by the battle between Kimi Antonelli and George Russell took a turn in Barcelona, as Hamilton followed up his second places in Montreal and Monaco with a sensational first win in Ferrari colours.

Russell's recent struggles had meant that Hamilton was already second in the championship before the Spanish race, but Sunday's result saw the gap to points-leader Antonelli slashed to just 41 points.

Russell congratulates Hamilton in parc ferme

“First of all, congratulations to Lewis,” said Wolff, not hiding his genuine happiness for his former driver. “He's worked so hard and has gone through so many difficult moments, particularly last year, that wholeheartedly I'm happy for him that he's won.

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“And I always said if it's not our two to win, then it should be Lewis, and he merited that today.

“Of course, you can say a VSC maybe came at the right time, but that's what it is. Happy for Fred, also, who had a tough time. He's my friend, even if he annoys me sometimes, or even if we annoy each other sometimes.

“But the pressure of running Ferrari is enormous, and that's why I'm happy, I'm relieved for him, and he's close to my heart.”

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

Asked if he’d like to fight Hamilton for the World Championship, Wolff made it clear that he sees his former driver as a formidable opponent.

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“I'd rather not fight with him for a title, because I know what he's capable of. If he smells blood, he goes. I've seen it many years where suddenly the train, the Lewis Hamilton train, started to go, and then it's very difficult to stop it.”

He stressed that Hamilton is now a title contender: “Yes, absolutely. We are so early in the season. The gap, I don't know what it is, 41 points? You see a DNF robs you of 25 points, and it's wide open.

“That's why we can't afford to not finish, and we need to just, keep putting performance on the car, and on the power, not make mistakes, be clever with the strategy, and stay absolutely on it.”

Wolff believes that there are sound reasons why Hamilton is in a better place, notably because the 2026 cars suit him better.

Hamilton now has 106 wins in F1

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“Hard work, and I think this is a car that is maybe different to the previous era cars, with the bouncing, with the stiffness, maybe not easy to feel,” he said. “And this is back to more conventional driving, in terms of, I would say, at least aerodynamics and vehicle dynamics.

“Obviously, the engine management is completely different, but you can see he's driving strong. The dynamics in the team look to be good between him and his race engineer.

“I saw him on the podium, on the telly. That face shows me that he's very happy. Maybe the girlfriend helps! Helped me to have a partner, that you have a stable family life, and they seem to be getting on really well.

“I think it's all of those factors that put together, the emotional, and the personal and professional perspective. If they are in a good place, you win.”