Lewis Hamilton beats Mercedes for memorable first Ferrari F1 win at Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton has claimed his first victory as a Ferrari driver.

Hamilton sealed his 106th F1 victory
Hamilton sealed his 106th F1 victory
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Lewis Hamilton brilliantly claimed a first victory as a Ferrari Formula 1 driver at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton capitalised on Ferrari’s bold three-stop strategy to beat the Mercedes of George Russell with a vintage performance.

Hamilton started on softs and was already putting Mercedes under pressure with a planned three-stopper, before a fortunately-timed virtual safety car played into the 41-year-old Briton’s hands beautifully, enabling him to make a cheap pit stop and crucially maintain track position over Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Hamilton celebrates his first win as a Ferrari driver
Hamilton celebrates his first win as a Ferrari driver

From there, Hamilton pulled clear of the Silver Arrows to secure a memorable first win in red, and a 106th victory of his illustrious career by nearly 20 seconds from Russell.

There was late heartbreak for Antonelli, who suffered what looked to be an engine failure having just overtaken Russell for second place. Antonelli’s retirement is good news for Russell, who makes significant inroads on the Italian teenager’s championship lead.

"Grazie tutti Maranello," an emotional Hamilton cried over team radio after crossing the line. 

"Thank you so much. You've helped me achieve this dream and I can't thank you enough. Thanks for everyone pushing so hard back at home

"I'm so proud of you. To my family, I love you To my fans, thank you for continuing to remind me who I am. I couldn't have done this without you"

Hamilton is now just 41 points behind championship leader Antonelli, with Russell a further nine points behind.

Start of the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
Start of the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

The late drama promoted reigning world champion Lando Norris up to third, completing the first all-British podium since the 1968 United States Grand Prix. 

Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull, ahead of the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri and Isack Hadjar’s Red Bull.

Alpine secured another strong double points finish with Pierre Gasly taking seventh and Franco Colapinto coming home in eighth, ahead of the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, who completed the top-10. 

Charles Leclerc also retired late on after losing power steering in his Ferrari. 

Lewis Hamilton beats Mercedes for memorable first Ferrari F1 win at Barcelona
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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