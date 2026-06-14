Full 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix race results after Colapinto penalty

Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Hamilton celebrates his first win as a Ferrari driver
Hamilton celebrates his first win as a Ferrari driver
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Lewis Hamilton took his 106th career Formula 1 victory and his first as a Ferrari driver at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

In a strategic battle, Hamilton gained the upper hand on Mercedes pair George Russell and Kimi Antonelli as he made a three-stop strategy work over the two-stop plan. 

Although aided by the Virtual Safety Car to undercut the pair, Hamilton undeniably had the pace to overcome the Mercedes drivers. 

Russell finished second from Lando Norris, as Antonelli retired in the closing laps with a power unit problem; the Italian's championship lead slashed as a result.

Max Verstappen was a distant fourth, with Oscar Piastri the only other driver to finish on the lead lap.

It was a positive weekend for Alpine and Racing Bulls, with both teams seeing both drivers finishing in the points-paying positions. 

The two Racing Bulls drivers gained a position after the chequered flag, as Franco Colapinto was given a 10-second penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags.

Charles Leclerc retired moments after Antonelli, as he lost power steering. 

Also failing to finish were, Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg, Valtteri Bottas, and Lance Stroll.

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix results

2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Grand Prix results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP66
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+19.561s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+23.719s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+40.497s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+58.661s
6Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing+1 Lap
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
8Liam LawsonNZDRacing Bulls+1 Lap
9Arvid LindbladGBRRacing Bulls+1 Lap
10Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team+2 Laps
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team+2 Laps
13Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team+2 Laps
14Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team+3 Laps
15Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+4 Laps
16Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+5 Laps
17Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team+6 Laps
DNFAlex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team+11 Laps
DNFFernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+29 Laps
DNFNico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team+37 Laps
DNFValtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team+51 Laps
DNFLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+61 Laps

 

Full 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix race results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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