Full 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix race results after Colapinto penalty
Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton took his 106th career Formula 1 victory and his first as a Ferrari driver at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
In a strategic battle, Hamilton gained the upper hand on Mercedes pair George Russell and Kimi Antonelli as he made a three-stop strategy work over the two-stop plan.
Although aided by the Virtual Safety Car to undercut the pair, Hamilton undeniably had the pace to overcome the Mercedes drivers.
Russell finished second from Lando Norris, as Antonelli retired in the closing laps with a power unit problem; the Italian's championship lead slashed as a result.
Max Verstappen was a distant fourth, with Oscar Piastri the only other driver to finish on the lead lap.
It was a positive weekend for Alpine and Racing Bulls, with both teams seeing both drivers finishing in the points-paying positions.
The two Racing Bulls drivers gained a position after the chequered flag, as Franco Colapinto was given a 10-second penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags.
Charles Leclerc retired moments after Antonelli, as he lost power steering.
Also failing to finish were, Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg, Valtteri Bottas, and Lance Stroll.
2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix results
|2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Grand Prix results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|66
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+19.561s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+23.719s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+40.497s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+58.661s
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+1 Lap
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Racing Bulls
|+1 Lap
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Racing Bulls
|+1 Lap
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+2 Laps
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+2 Laps
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+2 Laps
|14
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+3 Laps
|15
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+4 Laps
|16
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+5 Laps
|17
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+6 Laps
|DNF
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+11 Laps
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+29 Laps
|DNF
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+37 Laps
|DNF
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+51 Laps
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+61 Laps