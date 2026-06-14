Full 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix race results after Colapinto penalty

Lewis Hamilton took his 106th career Formula 1 victory and his first as a Ferrari driver at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

In a strategic battle, Hamilton gained the upper hand on Mercedes pair George Russell and Kimi Antonelli as he made a three-stop strategy work over the two-stop plan.

Although aided by the Virtual Safety Car to undercut the pair, Hamilton undeniably had the pace to overcome the Mercedes drivers.

Russell finished second from Lando Norris, as Antonelli retired in the closing laps with a power unit problem; the Italian's championship lead slashed as a result.

Max Verstappen was a distant fourth, with Oscar Piastri the only other driver to finish on the lead lap.

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It was a positive weekend for Alpine and Racing Bulls, with both teams seeing both drivers finishing in the points-paying positions.

The two Racing Bulls drivers gained a position after the chequered flag, as Franco Colapinto was given a 10-second penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags.

Charles Leclerc retired moments after Antonelli, as he lost power steering.

Also failing to finish were, Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg, Valtteri Bottas, and Lance Stroll.

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix results

2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Grand Prix results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 66 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +19.561s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +23.719s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +40.497s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +58.661s 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing +1 Lap 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 8 Liam Lawson NZD Racing Bulls +1 Lap 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Racing Bulls +1 Lap 10 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team +2 Laps 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team +2 Laps 13 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team +2 Laps 14 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team +3 Laps 15 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +4 Laps 16 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +5 Laps 17 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team +6 Laps DNF Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team +11 Laps DNF Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +29 Laps DNF Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team +37 Laps DNF Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team +51 Laps DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +61 Laps

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