Lewis Hamilton’s first words as he achieves ‘impossible dream’ with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton says he has achieved a “dream which seemed impossible” by claiming his first Formula 1 victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton took a famous maiden win since completing his blockbuster switch to Ferrari, and a first victory since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Ferrari overcame Mercedes’ George Russell with an aggressive three-stop strategy and a fortunately-timed virtual safety car to secure a 106th win of his illustrious grand prix career.

Hamilton celebrates his first win as a Ferrari driver

The 41-year-old Briton was emotional as he celebrated the feat over team radio.

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"Grazie tutti Maranello,” Hamilton shouted. "Thank you so much. You've helped me achieve this dream and I can't thank you enough. Thanks for everyone pushing so hard back at home

"I'm so proud of you. To my family, I love you To my fans, thank you for continuing to remind me who I am. I couldn't have done this without you”

Giving his immediate reaction to the win in parc ferme, Hamilton added: "First I have to start and say a huge grazie to everyone here.

"My team here at Ferrari, everyone back at the factory. Fred for believing in me and bringing me to this team.

"I started out a dream which seemed almost impossible during my time last year but we never gave up hope and the team continued to lift me up. We made so many changes and we made so many improvements.

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"On top of that, I have got the greatest fanbase a sportsman could ever ask for and so thank you to everybody.”

Asked how his first win for Ferrari compares to his others, Hamilton replied: "They are all special in their own way but this one is something else.

”I watched Ferrari have all that success when I was younger, watching it on TV. As I've been racing here, I'd always watched the screens and wondered what it would be like to win in that car - and it's come.”

Hamilton sealed his 106th F1 victory

Hamilton endured a hugely disappointing debut season with Ferrari but is rejuvenated in 2026 and has been in fantastic form, securing back-to-back second places prior to his win in Barcelona.

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On what has been key to his turnaround, Hamilton said: “Working my way back to my centre. I've got great prep. I have trained so hard to be here today. There is so much work that I've done and doing in the background

"Also the team are giving me that confidence in the changes we have made. Believing and trusting in the decisions and the things I have asked for, and we're slowly starting to see that it's all coming together.

"I'm just happy in my life, so I'm in a good place. I love doing what I do. There's no greater feeling than racing a Formula 1 car.”

Hamilton’s victory, combined with a late retirement for Andrea Kimi Antonelli, leaves him just 41 points behind in the championship.

"I definitely will take it,” Hamilton said. “There is a long, long way to go and they've still got great pace, as you can see.

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“But we are going to keep working and trying to close that gap. It's not over, that's for sure."