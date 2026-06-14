2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Barcelona Grand Prix after Colapinto penalty

The 2026 F1 championship standings after the Barcelona Grand Prix

Hamilton in Barcelona
Hamilton in Barcelona
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Kimi Antonelli's Formula 1 championship lead took a hammering after he retired from the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, while rival Lewis Hamilton took a first victory with Ferrari.

Antonelli saw his championship lead cut to 41 points after Hamilton broke his Ferrari duck in Spain. 

With George Russell in second place, the pressure was further added to test Antonelli's title credentials. 

Charles Leclerc lost ground after retiring late in the race, while Lando Norris closed to within two points of the Ferrari man after completing an all-British podium in third place. 

Alpine and Racing Bulls added to their hauls with points for all four drivers, while Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen lost ground on the front-runners despite being among the few drivers to finish on the lead lap. 

Colapinto dropped back behind Ollie Bearman in the standings after a 10-second penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags dropped him from eighth place to 10th. 

2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Barcelona Grand Prix

                       2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team5156
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1115
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1106
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP075
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team073
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team058
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing055
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team041
9Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing034
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team028
11Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team018
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team016
13Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team013
14Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team06
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team03
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team02
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team01
19Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team0 
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team0 
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team0 
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team0 

 

In this article

2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Barcelona Grand Prix
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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