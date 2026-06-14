2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Barcelona Grand Prix after Colapinto penalty

Kimi Antonelli's Formula 1 championship lead took a hammering after he retired from the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, while rival Lewis Hamilton took a first victory with Ferrari.

Antonelli saw his championship lead cut to 41 points after Hamilton broke his Ferrari duck in Spain.

With George Russell in second place, the pressure was further added to test Antonelli's title credentials.

Charles Leclerc lost ground after retiring late in the race, while Lando Norris closed to within two points of the Ferrari man after completing an all-British podium in third place.

Alpine and Racing Bulls added to their hauls with points for all four drivers, while Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen lost ground on the front-runners despite being among the few drivers to finish on the lead lap.

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Colapinto dropped back behind Ollie Bearman in the standings after a 10-second penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags dropped him from eighth place to 10th.

2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Barcelona Grand Prix

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 156 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 115 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 106 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 75 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 73 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 58 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 55 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 41 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 34 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 28 11 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 18 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 16 13 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 13 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 6 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 3 17 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 2 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 1 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0