Lando Norris has "things I'm not happy with" despite topping F1 Barcelona practice

Lando Norris ended Friday at the top of the Formula 1 time sheets, but warned there is plenty of work to do to retain that position into the weekend.

Reigning champion Norris has failed to finish either of the last two grands prix, with his McLaren being hampered by reliability problems in both Canada and Monaco.

But the team rolled the calendar back 12 months to produce the fastest time on the soft tyre in Barcelona, while Oscar Piastri showed impressive pace on the medium rubber.

Despite topping FP2, however, Norris conceded there is work to do if he is to retain the position across the weekend.

“I think we're, we're up there, with the people we want to be,” said Norris.

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“It's hard to know what fuel loads and stuff power modes other people are on, but I think we're just happy that we're in, we're heading in the right direction from the last couple of weeks.

Lando Norris, McLaren

“It's clear that the car's working better. It's probably not working as good as we want still, and, and there's still things I'm not happy with, and I, we need to improve and I want to improve, but, I think we can't complain too much considering how the last month has been, and we'll just work hard tonight and, and see what we can maximise.”

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya presents a massively different challenge than recent tracks visited, with increased speeds and more flowing corners.

The higher temperatures and softer tyres - one step lower in the Pirelli range than was used in 2025 - also means that degradation levels are high, with drivers throughout the field reporting a lack of grip just a handful of laps into their long runs.

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“It's quick, obviously very different to the last few tracks we've been to in Monaco and Montreal, so, obviously a lot quicker," added Norris

“You're, you're playing with the car in a very different regime to where we have been the last few weeks, and it seems to be also just working in a better place in the last few weeks, so, I think a reasonable Friday, I think still a good amount of things to improve.

Norris in Barcelona © XPB Images

“It wasn't like I felt amazing and all happy, but it's hot and I don't think anyone's going to be that happy out there. It's, it's difficult with the wind and the conditions. It just seems to be working better than the last few weeks, which is a good sign.”

Pirelli has brought tyres one step softer than in previous years, with the aim to increase the action with teams likely needing to stop twice, introducing some extra strategic variation.

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There were plenty of complaints from drivers over a lack of grip and tyres degrading quickly, indicating that the mission has been a success, with the hot conditions only exaggerating the issues.