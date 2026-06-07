Isack Hadjar keeps podium, Cadillac denied first F1 points as stewards drop penalty verdicts

Isack Hadjar has kept his maiden podium finish for Red Bull but Cadillac has been denied a first points finish in Formula 1.

F1’s governing body investigated two key incidents following the conclusion of a dramatic Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, with Hadjar and Sergio Perez both at risk of being penalised.

Hadjar was investigated for an alleged infringement that took place when the race was suspended by a red flag over possible work Red Bull had conducted on his car.

Hadjar picks up his trophy for third place

However, the stewards ultimately took no action, having explained that Red Bull was reported for attempting to change spark plugs/coils but did not proceed with the change.

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It means Hadjar’s first podium since joining Red Bull has been officially confirmed.

The 21-year-old Frenchman finished fourth on the road after being passed by Pierre Gasly at the final restart, however the Alpine driver was demoted to seventh after picking up two time penalties for speeding in the pit lane.

That promoted Hadjar onto the podium alongside race-winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton.

Perez was also investigated after the race for being outside of his starting slot on the grid at the standing restart.

Perez thought he'd scored Cadillac's first F1 point

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The Mexican thought he had secured a milestone points finish for Cadillac in 10th, but a 10-second penalty was imposed, dropping him down the order in the final classification.

Instead, Fernando Alonso gets Aston Martin’s first points of the season after being promoted to P10.

“The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 11 (Sergio Perez), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video and in-car video evidence,” the stewards said.

“Video evidence showed clearly that the front right wheel of Car 11 was outside the starting box. The standard penalty is applied.”