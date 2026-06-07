Alpine lodge right of review after Pierre Gasly ‘robbed’ of F1 Monaco GP podium

Alpine has requested Formula 1’s governing body the FIA to review the penalties that cost Pierre Gasly third place at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Gasly crossed the line in third place behind Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli and the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton and thought he had secured a podium finish in Sunday’s chaotic race on the streets of Monte Carlo.

But the Alpine driver’s joy was short-lived after two pitlane speeding penalties dropped him from third to seventh in the final race classification.

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Alpine believes it has a case to contest the penalties and confirmed it has lodged a right of review with the FIA.

“After the result of today's Monaco Grand Prix, BWT Alpine Formula One Team can confirm it has requested a Right of Review from the FIA following the penalties applied for pit lane speeding,” an Alpine statement read.

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In order to have any chance of success with its appeal, Alpine has to come up with new and compelling evidence.

Gasly was one of four drivers who were penalised for breaking the pit lane speed limit. On the first occasion, he was only over the limit by 0.1kph, but the second time he was 0.4kph over.

Gasly got ahead of Hadjar at the restart

Unlike Gasly, the other drivers impacted were able to serve their penalties during the race.

The near-disconsolate Frenchman was left heartbroken and reckoned he had been “robbed” of a deserved podium finish.

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"I don't think there is anything that could hurt me more right now," he said. "It's 10 years I’m f****** working my ass off for this type of moment. We did everything right today [for] standing on that podium in front of all the fans that turned up.

"This is the type of moment that for me can't be taken away from us by unfair reasons. What's going on right now is not right and hopefully they can make the right choice.”

Gasly added: "I know for a fact that what's in the car is below the 60kph and I know on both occasions I've put it way before the line. That’s probably the most simple setting you can put in a Formula 1 car.

"When you have three or four teams that get caught for speeding...hopefully it rings a bell to the guys that they need to check exactly what's going on because it's just not right."