F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Reaction after Antonelli wins at Spa

KEY MOMENTS

Norris, Hadjar, Sainz, Alonso and Stroll take grid penalties

Antonelli starts from pole

Verstappen chases fifth Spa win

The tenth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Belgian Grand Prix.

One of the most famous tracks on the F1 calendar, Spa-Francorchamps has played host to some truly iconic moments.

As ever, teams have brought a number of updates to the track, with McLaren bringing a new rear wing to test on Friday, making use of the long Kemmel Straight for data gathering. This wing, however, was not McLaren's 'Macarena' wing, which was taken to Austria but not used.

After Max Verstappen's crash at Silverstone, Red Bull has also elected to bring a more conventional wing to Belgium. In the wake of his off, the Dutchman branded the wing "super-dangerous", with Red Bull committing to a full investigation into the underlying problem.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has warned that the Silver Arrows must fix their reliability woes, with Ferrari now breathing down the neck of points-leader Kimi Antonelli after taking two wins from the last three weekends.

Kimi Antonelli proved impossible to beat in qualifying, as he set a scorching pace to take pole position. Verstappen secured second place thanks to a tow from Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar, who reached Q3 but was carrying a back-of-the-grid penalty. George Russell and Charles Leclerc start from the second row.

Lando Norris was the other high-profile driver with a grid drop. Having qualified in third place, he will start from 13th on the grid after taking a fourth set of control electronics for the season.

2026 Belgian Grand Prix Saturday schedule

Grand Prix: 2:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST