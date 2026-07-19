A provisional result for Ferrari. But regardless, this was a strong showing from Ferrari yet again. The constructors' battle is certainly not over.
F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Reaction after Antonelli wins at Spa
Live coverage of Sunday at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Norris, Hadjar, Sainz, Alonso and Stroll take grid penalties
- Antonelli starts from pole
- Verstappen chases fifth Spa win
The tenth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Belgian Grand Prix.
One of the most famous tracks on the F1 calendar, Spa-Francorchamps has played host to some truly iconic moments.
As ever, teams have brought a number of updates to the track, with McLaren bringing a new rear wing to test on Friday, making use of the long Kemmel Straight for data gathering. This wing, however, was not McLaren's 'Macarena' wing, which was taken to Austria but not used.
After Max Verstappen's crash at Silverstone, Red Bull has also elected to bring a more conventional wing to Belgium. In the wake of his off, the Dutchman branded the wing "super-dangerous", with Red Bull committing to a full investigation into the underlying problem.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has warned that the Silver Arrows must fix their reliability woes, with Ferrari now breathing down the neck of points-leader Kimi Antonelli after taking two wins from the last three weekends.
Kimi Antonelli proved impossible to beat in qualifying, as he set a scorching pace to take pole position. Verstappen secured second place thanks to a tow from Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar, who reached Q3 but was carrying a back-of-the-grid penalty. George Russell and Charles Leclerc start from the second row.
Lando Norris was the other high-profile driver with a grid drop. Having qualified in third place, he will start from 13th on the grid after taking a fourth set of control electronics for the season.
2026 Belgian Grand Prix Saturday schedule
Grand Prix: 2:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST
And with that, it's time to say goodbye for another weekend. The Hungarian Grand Prix comes next in a few days before the summer shutdown, and Antonelli is guaranteed to be at the top of the table when he returns from his holidays.
In the meantime, you can keep up to date on all the goings on from the F1 world with Crash.net. But until next weekend, goodbye for now!
"I'm happy for Kimi," said the Mercedes boss. "He really deserves the win because Silverstone should have been his, and he had a DNF on the car. Today, all weekend already, it was very strong.
"He never dropped the ball, even if the VSC went against him and he lost the lead, he just regained it, eeked out, tenth by tenth. He merits that victory."
Reflecting on Russell's luck on the other side of the garage, he added: "It's two situations here.
"First is the racing, the accident that happened. It was unfortunate for us, we lost a lot of constructors' points and George [lost] driver points. And then we had an issue on all Mercedes engines that we lacked power out on the straight. And that bit him badly. It 100% goes on us."
A huge weekend in the championship battle for the two Mercedes drivers.
"I tried everything I could in the race," said Verstappen.
"The first stint wasn't too bad. Second stint probably a little bit more difficult, but at the same time, also I think Kimi and I, we got a little bit unlucky with the VSC as well.
"So, I think for us to be on the podium is very good. I mean, I gave it everything I had, and I think, actually, P3 is good."
"I believed in the win until the end," said Leclerc.
"We had a little bit of luck, obviously, with the VSC at the right time for us, but the pace was relatively strong. There were five, six laps on the hard where I was struggling with the front axle, and then it came back a little bit.
"I felt better with the car. There's still some work to do, but surely, it's a step forward."
"It's great to be back on the top step after a few difficult rounds. It was a hard-fought race. We lost the first place with the virtual safety car, but then we managed to make our way back. It was a tough win because Charles was quick, and we had to hold on to that."
He added: I think the [championship] momentum was always there. It was just about getting the results.
"Today, we were a bit lucky with what happened in terms of championship, but that's why you've got to try to take every opportunity because we saw that it can really swing very easily, the situation.
"So, yeah, we've just got to keep performing, keep bringing the results, and then we'll see what happens at the end of the year."
2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix race results
Kimi Antonelli took his sixth win of the Formula 1 season, with victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The Mercedes driver came back after a pit stop under the virtual safety car had allowed Charles Leclerc to assume the lead, with the race-winning pass coming in the closing stages.
Kimi Antonelli passes Charles Leclerc for F1 Belgian GP win as George Russell suffers title setback
Andrea Kimi Antonelli overtook Charles Leclerc to claim victory in a dramatic Belgian Grand Prix, as George Russell suffered a major blow to his Formula 1 title hopes.
Italian teenager Antonelli strengthened his lead at the top of the world championship as he converted his sixth pole position into a sixth win of the 2026 season, but the Mercedes driver was made to work hard for it.
Antonelli wins his sixth race of the season. He wins the Belgian Grand Prix! Leclerc is second, with Verstappen third.
Hamilton is fourth, but with a potential penalty hanging over him, while Piastri, Hadjar, Norris, Bortoleto, Lindblad, and Colapinto round out the top 10.
Final lap time, and Antonelli leads by 2.5s. Piastri is well within the five-seconds he may well need to repass Hamilton post-race.
Onto lap 42 of 44. Three laps remain, and things are a little spread out now.
Piastri defends into Les Combes, but Hamilton finds a way through. The Ferrari man will be trying to get a five-second lead, just in case he is further penalised for his clearly unsafe release.
Leclerc's challenge appears to have run its course with five laps remaining. The battle for fourth is hotting up though, with Hamilton all over Piastri now.
However, Leclerc has been told its not over, and to alter his engine braking settings.
This isn't over. Leclerc is sticking within overtake mode after initially dropping back. He's stalking the Mercedes at the moment.
Along the Kemmel Straight, with overtake mode and a good dose of deployment, Antonelli takes the lead with ease from Leclerc. He's quickly pulled a one-second gap on the same lap.
Here we go. Antonelli is right there, and Mercedes has warned him about Leclerc's 'aggressive defending' from earlier in the race.
Game on at the front. Antonelli is approaching overtake mode range of Leclerc. With 12 laps to go, this will be tough for Leclerc to hold on to.
Disaster for Norris. His stop was slowed by a left-rear problem, and he has come out not only behind Hadjar, but also behind Bortoleto. He is in eighth place.
Great racing in the midefield! Lawson attempts to pass Gasly on the Kemmel Straight, but Colapinto slipstreams both, and gains two places in a single move.
Norris has been given a clear instruction not to take part in any "yoyo racing" with Piastri. The pair will only lose time if the battle.
Through goes Verstappen on Norris for P3. He wasn't taking no for an answer at Les Combes. And now, Piastri is on the back of his McLaren team-mate.
A pit stop will surely be on its way sooner than later.
Antonelli is pulling nicely clear of Norris, but he's not exactly pulling up trees compared to Leclerc. The Ferrari looks strong in clean air.
Stroll has been told to box with a clutch problem. That's his final experience of possibly the most underwhelming F1 car of all time over, with an upgrade package coming next time out in Hungary.
File this Aston Martin alongside the Mastercard Lola.
Lap 26 and Antonelli finally passes Norris for second place. He needed to make that move with Verstappen and Piastri beginning to close back up and Leclerc escaping by three seconds at the front.