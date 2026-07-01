Why Max Verstappen to McLaren is ‘a tough one to call’, according to Jenson Button

One-time Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button believes McLaren boss Zak Brown faces “a tough one to call” amid rumours linking Max Verstappen to the team.

It emerged during the Austrian Grand Prix that four-time world champion Max Verstappen’s management team instigated a secret meeting with McLaren over a future deal.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, but has been frustrated this season with the car’s lack of form amid wider angst over the new regulations.

McLaren boss Zak Brown didn’t rule out Verstappen joining his team, but also noted there is “no intention of seeing a different line-up”.

Currently, Lando Norris is contracted to the end of the 2027 season, while Oscar Piastri has a deal in place to the end of 2028.

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Verstappen in Austria © XPB Images

“A driver’s got to want to leave…”

In a new interview organised by Viagogo, and attended by Crash.net, 2009 F1 world champion and Sky pundit Jenson Button weighed in on the rumours.

He says Brown faces a “tricky situation” over the matter, particularly because it would mean breaking up a winning team and there being no guarantee that Verstappen will gel with McLaren.

“It’s a really tricky situation for someone like Zak,” he began.

“Both drivers have contracts, first of all. So, a driver’s got to want to leave. Maybe that’s the case; maybe one of them does want to leave.

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“Maybe they want to leave to try somewhere else racing in a different team, who knows? But, trying to get rid of one of the two drivers that were fighting for the world championship last year.

“That’s a tall ask. I understand how good Max is. He’s a four-time world champion, and he can do things with cars that most of us can only dream of.

“But you still don’t know when he goes to McLaren if he’s going to fit within that team. He’s only ever been at Red Bull, so it’s gonna be a very different environment.

“And why change something that seems to be working at McLaren? Having two drivers that won races and both were fighting for the championship until the last race last season.

“It’s a tough one to call.”

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Red Bull's upgrades helped Verstappen take second

Button also noted that Verstappen and Red Bull finished well clear of both McLarens last weekend in Austria, adding to the complication in any decision the Dutchman makes.

“I think looking at how Red Bull did in Austria, he would definitely be relatively positive about what he’s able to achieve with the car against Mercedes, who are doing such a good job in terms of both drivers are quick.

“[The] cars working well pretty much everywhere. For Red Bull to be up there with them at the end, and within a second of the win, will give him a lot of confidence.

“He finished so far in front of the McLarens. So, for a racing driver, it’s very difficult to pick and choose where you want to be in the future.

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“And I have to say, you have to be selfish about it. You really do. It’s very easy to make the wrong call and that is your career done.”