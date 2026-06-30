First Look: McLaren unveils striking new livery for the F1 British Grand Prix

McLaren will race in a radically altered livery at the British Grand Prix

McLaren's 2026 British GP livery
McLaren's 2026 British GP livery
© McLaren
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McLaren has unveiled a striking new livery inspired by the M2B for its home race at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix this weekend.

The Woking-based outfit has ditched its bright papaya colours for this weekend’s round at Silverstone in favour of a retro design inspired by its first-ever F1 car.

The McLaren M2B was the car the team entered into its debut F1 season in 1966, driven by founder Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon.

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Though not its most successful creation, the M2B was still a points scorer in its first year, with Bruce McLaren finishing sixth at the British Grand Prix and fifth in the United States.

The car was raced with two engines: a Ford 406 3.0 V8 and a Serenissima V8, though neither were especially fast or reliable.

The M2B was replaced by the M4B for the 1967 season and was powered by a BRM V8.

To mark the 60th anniversary of McLaren’s debut season in F1 and its first points at the British Grand Prix, the team will race in the white and green colours of the M2B at Silverstone.

It marks the second special livery McLaren has run this year to celebrate a milestone, after it sported a revised colour scheme in Monaco as part of its 1000th grand prix nod.

McLaren comes to its home grand prix at Silverstone third in the constructors’ table behind Ferrari and Mercedes.

The 2026 campaign has not been an easy one for the reigning drivers’ and teams’ champion, with it yet to win a grand prix.

Lando Norris won the sprint in Miami, while second in the Japanese and Miami Grands Prix have been the highlight of Sundays so far for McLaren.

Last time out at the Austrian Grand Prix, Norris finished seventh, while Norris was fourth.

Norris won the British Grand Prix last year, leading a team 1-2 ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri.

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“Our Silverstone livery is a celebration of where we began and everything we have built since," McLaren's chief marketing officer, Louise McWen said. 

"The McLaren M2B represents the start of a journey defined by relentless innovation and a belief in possibility, and this design brings that spirit to life. 

"Our partnership with Google Gemini is grounded in those same principles. 

"Together, we are exploring how technology can unlock new ways to innovate, iterate and push performance forward, both on and off the track. This livery is a powerful expression of that shared mindset, honouring our heritage while looking firmly to the future.”

In this article

First Look: McLaren unveils striking new livery for the F1 British Grand Prix
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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