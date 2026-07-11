Sachsenring Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's German Sprint race at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.
Jorge Martin extends his MotoGP world championship lead over absent team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in Saturday's Sachsenring Sprint race.
However, Jorge Martin could only manage a sixth-place finish, meaning - although the positions haven't changed - it's got even closer at the top.
Fabio di Giannantonio has closed to within 13 points of the world championship lead with third in the Sprint.
Ai Ogura is 23 points behind and Sprint winner Marc Marquez 32 points from Martin heading into Sunday's grand prix.
Marco Bezzecchi missed the race due to a collarbone injury in qualifying and could drop as low as fifth after Sunday's race.
Meanwhile, Martin, di Giannantonio and Ai Ogura each have a mathematical chance of leading the world championship on Sunday evening.
Sachsenring Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|197
|2
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|186
|(-11)
|3
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|184
|(-13)
|4
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|174
|(-23)
|5
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|165
|(-32)
|6
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|143
|(-54)
|7
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|135
|(-62)
|8
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|133
|(-64)
|9
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|87
|(-110)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|76
|(-121)
|11
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|71
|(-126)
|12
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|69
|(-128)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|58
|(-139)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|46
|(-151)
|15
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|43
|(-154)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|43
|(-154)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|34
|(-163)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|26
|(-171)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|(-178)
|20
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-182)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|11
|(-186)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-187)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-188)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|5
|(-192)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie