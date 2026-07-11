Sachsenring Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's German Sprint race at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin extends his MotoGP world championship lead over absent team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in Saturday's Sachsenring Sprint race.

However, Jorge Martin could only manage a sixth-place finish, meaning - although the positions haven't changed - it's got even closer at the top.

Fabio di Giannantonio has closed to within 13 points of the world championship lead with third in the Sprint.

Ai Ogura is 23 points behind and Sprint winner Marc Marquez 32 points from Martin heading into Sunday's grand prix.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi missed the race due to a collarbone injury in qualifying and could drop as low as fifth after Sunday's race.

Meanwhile, Martin, di Giannantonio and Ai Ogura each have a mathematical chance of leading the world championship on Sunday evening.

Sachsenring Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)197 
2=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)186(-11)
3=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)184(-13)
4=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)174(-23)
5=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)165(-32)
6=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)143(-54)
7=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)135(-62)
8=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)133(-64)
9=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)87(-110)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)76(-121)
11=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)71(-126)
12=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)69(-128)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)58(-139)
14=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)46(-151)
15=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*43(-154)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)43(-154)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)34(-163)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)26(-171)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)19(-178)
20=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)15(-182)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*11(-186)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)10(-187)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-188)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)5(-192)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Fabio di Giannantonio
Ai Ogura
Marc Marquez
Pedro Acosta
Francesco Bagnaia
Sachsenring Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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