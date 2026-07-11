Jorge Martin extends his MotoGP world championship lead over absent team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in Saturday's Sachsenring Sprint race.

However, Jorge Martin could only manage a sixth-place finish, meaning - although the positions haven't changed - it's got even closer at the top.

Fabio di Giannantonio has closed to within 13 points of the world championship lead with third in the Sprint.

Ai Ogura is 23 points behind and Sprint winner Marc Marquez 32 points from Martin heading into Sunday's grand prix.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marco Bezzecchi missed the race due to a collarbone injury in qualifying and could drop as low as fifth after Sunday's race.

Meanwhile, Martin, di Giannantonio and Ai Ogura each have a mathematical chance of leading the world championship on Sunday evening.

Sachsenring Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 197 2 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 186 (-11) 3 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 184 (-13) 4 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 174 (-23) 5 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 165 (-32) 6 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 143 (-54) 7 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 135 (-62) 8 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 133 (-64) 9 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 87 (-110) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 76 (-121) 11 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 71 (-126) 12 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 69 (-128) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 58 (-139) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 46 (-151) 15 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 43 (-154) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 43 (-154) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 34 (-163) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 26 (-171) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 19 (-178) 20 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 15 (-182) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 11 (-186) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 10 (-187) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-188) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 5 (-192)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

