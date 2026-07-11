‘Karma doesn’t exist’ - Marc Marquez hits back at Marco Bezzecchi injury trolls

Marc Marquez has hit back at online trolls following Marco Bezzecchi’s injury at the German Grand Prix

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez has hit back at online trolls who claim Marco Bezzecchi’s injury after a crash in MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying was ‘karma’ for their tangle in Indonesia.

Erstwhile championship leader Marco Bezzecchi suffered a fractured left collarbone in a heavy crash on Saturday morning in qualifying, ruling him out of the rest of the German Grand Prix.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

It’s proven costly for his championship ambitions after Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin was able to extend his lead to 11 points in the sprint, while the likes of Marc Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Ai Ogura have closed in.

Some Marquez fans took to social media to suggest Bezzecchi’s injury is payback for the collision he had with the Spaniard last October in Indonesia, which left the Ducati rider with a serious shoulder fracture.

Marquez called for calm at the time, and has done so again on Saturday following his sprint win in Germany.

He also renewed calls for MotoGP gravel traps to be altered following Bezzecchi’s crash.

“Karma doesn’t exist,” he began.

“I have read the word ‘karma’ since 2015, for example. And I won six world championships after that. So, if that was karma, then [it’s welcome].

“Karma doesn’t exist, and all the riders are taking a lot of risk out there. And we wish the best for Marco.

“I already posted after the Indonesia crash [telling people] not to push against Marco because these things happen in the races.

“And today happened one thing that we can resolve for the future, because one more time [with] Bezzecchi, Fermin [Aldeguer] in Assen, and me in Indonesia, we got injured going into the gravel because of the step (the lip between the asphalt and the gravel trap).

“So, I hope for a good recovery for Bez. But I hope for the future we can fix that thing.”

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

“Tomorrow is Ducati’s day”

Marquez won Saturday’s sprint from pole position to close his championship deficit down to 32 points, while leading a Ducati 1-2-3 in the process.

Ducati has had the measure on Aprilia all weekend, and doesn’t expect the Noale brand to pose a threat in the grand prix.

“No, tomorrow is Ducati’s day,” he said when asked if he expected Aprilia to challenge.

“It must be Ducati’s day. Like at Assen, it was Aprilia’s day. Tomorrow must be Ducati’s day. So, let’s see if we can finish the weekend in a good way.”

On why Ducati has been stronger than Aprilia at the Sachsenring, he added: “I mean, what made Aprilia faster than Ducati at Assen?

“Assen, there are many fast corners. Here it’s more stop-and-go, there are less fast corners, where Aprilia normally makes the difference.

“As I said, you cannot have the strongest bike in all of the calendar and all of the corners.

“But I believe, and I’ve kept saying this since the first race, that the Ducati is the best bike for 22 races.

“Just, I cannot take the maximum from the bike in all of the races. But the bike is working well.”

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
‘Karma doesn’t exist’ - Marc Marquez hits back at Marco Bezzecchi injury trolls
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP Results
Sachsenring Sprint: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Sachsenring
Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez takes historic sprint victory at the German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Germany MotoGP
MotoGP Results
German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Sprint Race Results
Marc Marquez leads 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez explains “surprise” strategy behind Sachsenring MotoGP pole
Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi out of Germany MotoGP, needs surgery after big crash
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia eager to “understand what Alex Marquez is doing” after tough MotoGP Sprint
7m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales explains alarming German MotoGP Sprint result
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Cal Crutchlow reveals he nearly had “massive” Germany MotoGP crash “like Bezzecchi”
1h ago
Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez’s theory on Marco Bezzecchi’s Sachsenring MotoGP crash
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “always late to Sunday” as Germany MotoGP race work “useless”
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP

Don't miss the latest MotoGP talking points

More News

MotoGP News
‘It’s a nightmare’ - Why overtaking was so difficult in the Germany MotoGP sprint
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta suggests MotoGP Sprint race change after 'boring' Sachsenring
3h ago
Marc Marquez leads Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
‘Karma doesn’t exist’ - Marc Marquez hits back at Marco Bezzecchi injury trolls
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP race after penalties
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Sachsenring
4h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.