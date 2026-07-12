Two riders die following incident in FIM circuit race at Brno

The FIM has confirmed two riders died in an incident at Brno on Saturday

Brno circuit
Brno circuit
© Gold and Goose

The FIM says two riders have been killed as a result of an incident during an Alpe Adria International Motorcycle Championship race at Brno.

The AAIMC is a six-round championship that takes place across Europe and is a production-based category.

The third round of the campaign was taking place at Czech Grand Prix venue Brno when a serious incident occurred during one of Saturday’s races.

Philipp Steinmayr, Adrian Rus
Philipp Steinmayr, Adrian Rus
© FIM

The FIM has since confirmed that 32-year-old Philipp Steinmayr died in the crash, while 43-year-old Adrian Rus succumbed to his injuries after being transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Organisers elected to cancel the remainder of the event, while no further information will be released on the incident at this time out of respect for the affected families.

A full statement from the FIM read: “FIM Europe regrets to confirm that two riders lost their lives following an accident that occurred during Saturday’s programme of the Alpe Adria International Motorcycle Championship at Automotodrom Brno.

“Despite the immediate intervention of the medical services, Philipp Steinmayr (Austria, 13 August 1993) passed away as a result of the injuries sustained in the incident.

“Adrian Rus (Romania, 11 August 1982) was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“Following the accident, the organisers decided to cancel the entire remaining programme of the weekend.

“Consequently, the scheduled races of the Supersport 300 European Cup, Supersport 600 European Cup, Superstock 1000 European Cup and the Women’s European Championship will not take place.

“FIM Europe, the Alpe Adria Motorcycle Union, AAcademy (Promoter) and Automotodrom Brno express their deepest condolences to the families, friends, teams and loved ones of Philipp Steinmayr and Adrian Rus.

“Out of respect for the bereaved families, no further information will be released at this time.”

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Autodrom Brno
Two riders die following incident in FIM circuit race at Brno
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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