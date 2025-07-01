Luca Marini set for MotoGP return at private Brno test

Luca Marini is set to get back on a MotoGP machine for the first time since his Suzuka injuries, taking part in a private test at Brno to assess his fitness for the upcoming German Grand Prix, Honda has confirmed.

Marini has been sidelined since suffering a dislocated hip, fractured sternum, fractured collarbone and a collapsed lung during a Superbike testing accident in May.

The injuries forced Marini to miss three consecutive MotoGP rounds – at Aragon, Mugello and Assen – but the Italian now hopes to make his competitive return at Sachsenring, from 11-13 July.

“Honda has a test planned at Brno after Assen, it could be a good opportunity… then be at 80% for Sachsenring,” Luca Marini said during a paddock appearance at Mugello.

Tuesday’s private testing, attended by Honda and Yamaha, also serves as a chance to gather data ahead of Brno’s return to the MotoGP calendar, the weekend after Sachsenring.

Brno previously hosted a popular MotoGP round every year from 1993 until 2020.

Marini, who scored just 14 points in his debut Honda season, has 38 points and a best finish of eighth so far this year.

However, injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin claims he is now ‘free’ for 2026 and appears to be targeting Marini’s seat alongside Joan Mir.

Aprilia contests that Martin is available, with Dorna boss Carmelo Ezpeleta warning Martin can only leave Aprilia early if both sides reach an agreement, or a court rules in his favour.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

