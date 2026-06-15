2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno: Start times and how to watch

This is how to watch the 2026 Czech MotoGP , round nine of the world championship, which takes place at Brno from 19-21 June.

We’ve also listed the start times for all this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local time and UK time.

Marco Bezzecchi leads the world championship by 20-points over team-mate Jorge Martin heading into this weekend, with Fabio di Giannantonio still the top Ducati rider in third (-42 points).

However, the trio managed just single-digit scores last time in Hungary after Bezzecchi and di Giannantonio were among those caught up in Martin’s Turn 1 mistake- for which Martin will need to serve a double long lap this weekend.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Marc Marquez completed a perfect double ahead of KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno. © Gold and Goose

Factory Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia took pole at Brno last season, but Marquez stormed to victory in both races.

850cc/Pirelli Test

This year’s event will be followed by a private post-race test, where some 2026 race riders will get their first chance to try next year’s 850cc prototypes and Pirelli tyres.

Media are not allowed at the test, and there will be no official timing.

When is the 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno?

The Czech MotoGP at Brno runs from 19-21 June.

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Two free practice sessions will be held on Friday, 19 June. Final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, 20 June. Warm-up and the grand prix are on Sunday, 21 June.

What are the start times for the 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno?

Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP at Brno. © Gold and Goose

Friday 19 June:

10:45am (local) / 9:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1

3:00pm (local) / 2:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday 20 June:

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10:10am (local) / 9:10pm (UK) - MotoGP FP2

10:50am (local) / 9:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying

3:00pm (local) / 2:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Sunday 21 June:

10:40am (local) / 8:40am (UK) - MotoGP Warm-up

2:00pm (local) / 1:00pm (UK) - Czech MotoGP

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How to watch the 2026 Czech MotoGP?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2026 Czech MotoGP in the UK?

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Czech MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through HBO Max starts from £27.99 per month, depending on your plans.

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Like the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered live by TNT Sports.

Crash.net provides live text updates during all MotoGP track sessions, except the ten-minute Sunday warm-up.