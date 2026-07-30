VW shuts down latest claims of Ducati takeover by Italian investor

VW has shut down claims made by an Italian investor that it is making a bid for Ducati

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

The Volkswagen Group has shut down claims made by Italian firm Patritalia that it is “fully prepared” to take over ownership of Ducati from the German brand.

Reports of Ducati potentially being sold have circulated for months, though CEO Claudio Domenicali noted recently in an interview with MCNews that: “It is not something that is completely impossible, but actually for the time being there is nothing going on in Borgo Panigale.”

However, the founder of an Italian investment company, Patritalia S.p.A, has claimed to RideApart that a formal approach has been made to the VW Group over completely buying Ducati.

Marc Marquez, Claudio Domenicali, 2025 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Claudio Domenicali, 2025 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“I can confirm that the rumours are well founded,” Manuel Ros, Patritalia founder, said.

“Patritalia S.p.A has formally expressed its interest and is fully prepared to acquire 100% of Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.”

Ros, who has been pictured at MotoGP events with Ducati, though seemingly as a fan rather than anyone with legitimate business relations to the brand, claims his mission is to “bring back home our Italian companies and iconic Italian brands that are currently under foreign ownership and bring them under Italian control.”

Concerningly, this statement is married to numerous AI-doctored posts on his social media channels calling for mass deportations, as well as an offensive image depicting the desecration of a Quran.

His credentials as a viable figure within the automotive industry are also lacking, based on his LinkedIn profile, not least for a brand the scale of Ducati.

According to RideApart, a VW spokesperson says it “regularly reviews its portfolio of businesses”, but says they have no knowledge of Patritalia’s bid.

“Ducati is a highly successful company and is in an extremely strong position,” the VW spokesperson is reported as saying.

“The brand boasts a modern and highly competitive product range, consistently achieves outstanding results in comparative tests, records exceptional levels of customer satisfaction and recommendation, and benefits from an extraordinarily loyal community.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“Furthermore, Ducati continues to achieve significant success in international motorcycle racing, both in MotoGP and in the Superbike World Championship.

“The Volkswagen Group, as it does with all of its holdings, regularly reviews its portfolio of businesses.

“As part of the strategy defined by the Group Target Picture, the Group is placing particular emphasis on its core automotive business.

“In this context, it continuously evaluates how investments can best contribute to the overall success of the Group.

“This also includes assessing which ownership structure can create the greatest long-term value for individual companies.

“I am not aware of any offer that has been made to the Group. Beyond this, we do not comment on rumours or market speculation.”

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Ducati
VW shuts down latest claims of Ducati takeover by Italian investor
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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