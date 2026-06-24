Jorge Martin reacts to Marco Bezzecchi’s “heat of the moment” Brno MotoGP outburst

Jorge Martin says people should not “judge” Aprilia Racing team-mate Marco Bezzecchi following the Italian’s “heat of the moment" reaction at the Czech MotoGP in Brno.

Bezzecchi was suspended for the remainder of the event after slapping a marshal on two occasions after crashing out of the sprint race on the penultimate lap.

Bezzecchi lost his temper when the marshal accidently twisted the throttle of his RS-GP26 machine.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Czech MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Aprilia appealed the decision but it was quickly upheld, leaving Bezzecchi to watch Sunday’s grand prix from the sidelines.

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The Italian lost vital points as a result, mainly to Ducati’s Marc Marquez who went on to win his second grand prix in succession.

Martin has since reacted to the incident, saying: “It’s difficult to judge. In the heat of the moment Marco [Bezzecchi] did what he did.

“I think that after this penalty he won’t do it again. I know that marshals are there to help us, but sometimes when you crash and you don’t see [what goes on[, and you want to see, then you get angry.”

Martin, who has struggled to replicate his early season form over the last two rounds, was also left unsurprised by Ducati’s strong return to form.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The improved results have come mainly from Marc Marquez, who has cemented himself as a firm title contender thanks to victories at Balaton Park and Brno.

Speaking about Aprilia’s dominant run earlier this season compared to recent results, Martin added: “I think at that moment we were neither the best, [and now] nor the worst.

“It’s just that we suffered for two races. Now, we go back to places that are more ‘Aprilia style’ I think, and I hope we go back to the level we used to have.

“It’s just that in these two races we suffered. I already said at the beginning of the season that Ducati wasn’t far, but they didn’t put everything together and Marc [Marquez] was not at his 100%.

“I think that both bikes are quite similar. The game is on. We will have a nice championship until the end, I think. This is good for everybody."

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