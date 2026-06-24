MotoGP teams sign five-year contract ahead of major 2027 shake-up

The MotoGP grid will remain unchanged after all 11 teams signed a new five-year agreement from 2027-2031 with the championship.

The new deal comes just a few days after Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, Honda and Yamaha all pledged their future to the sport with a new commercial agreement.

The deal between MotoGP and the manufacturers had taken considerably longer than expected to get signed, which in-turn led to a slow rider market although things are starting to change on that front after Ducati confirmed Marc Marquez’ two-year renewal on Monday.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Czech MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The new agreement between MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group and all 11 teams has been announced following a recent change to the regulations, which includes the ban of holeshot devices.

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Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP Group said this about the new 11-team agreement: "The signing of this agreement with the Teams marks a defining moment for MotoGP, establishing the framework that will guide the championship through to at least 2031.

“Together with the Manufacturers, the FIM and stakeholders across the paddock, we have built a strong foundation for the next era of the sport.

"This agreement provides greater stability for the teams while reinforcing their central role within the championship.

“We are proud to have 11 Teams, each with a distinct identity and contribution to MotoGP. Combined with enhanced promotional commitments, this will bring fans closer to the action and strengthen the sport’s global appeal.

"I would like to thank the Teams for their collaboration and constructive approach throughout this process.

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“We share a clear ambition: to deliver the best and safest racing in the world, grow our global audience and create even greater value for fans, partners and stakeholders."

The 11 Teams are Aprilia Racing, BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP, Ducati Lenovo Team, Honda HRC Castrol, LCR Honda, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Red Bull KTM Tech3 and the Superfile Trackhouse MotoGP Team.

Riders, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Lucio Cecchinello, President of IRTA, and LCR Honda team boss, added: "I am very pleased to confirm that all MotoGP Teams have reached an agreement with MotoGP Group for the 2027–2031 period, while also laying the foundations for future renewals beyond that term.

"This agreement represents a very important step forward, giving all Teams the stability, confidence and resources needed to continue investing in the Championship through long-term, high-level sporting projects.

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"I would like to sincerely thank MotoGP Group, Carmelo Ezpeleta, Carlos Ezpeleta and all the Teams for the constructive spirit shown throughout the discussions.

“The process required time, attention and responsibility from all parties, but without any doubt the final outcome is extremely positive for the future of our sport and for the world-class entertainment MotoGP continues to deliver."

All 11 teams will now be part of a regulation change that includes 850cc engines replacing the current 1,000cc power units.

Several full-time riders got their first taste of the 850cc prototypes and Pirelli tyres during Monday's Brno test.