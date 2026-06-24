Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati to part ways for 2027 MotoGP season

Francesco Bagnaia will officially leave Ducati at the end of the 2026 MotoGP season

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungary MotoGP.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungary MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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After eight seasons with Ducati, and two MotoGP titles with the factory team, Francesco Bagnaia will leave the Italian marque at the end of this season. 

It’s news we all expected as Ducati will soon confirm the arrival of Pedro Acosta in Bagnaia’s place, with the latter now cleared to join Aprilia.

Although it’s yet to be confirmed, Bagnaia is expected to replace Jorge Martin alongside Marco Bezzecchi.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Czech MotoGP.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Czech MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The 2027 campaign will mark a new chapter, not just for MotoGP with the incoming 850cc era, but also for Bagnaia who has spent his entire MotoGP career with Ducati.

Bagnaia joined the Pramac Ducati team in 2019 before moving to the factory Lenovo Ducati team in 2021, where he’s remained ever since. 

As it stands, Bagnaia is Ducati’s most successful rider in MotoGP with two titles, 31 wins, 63 podiums and 28 pole positions.  

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Czech MotoGP.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Czech MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Speaking about Bagnaia’s time with Ducati, Ducati Corse General Manager Luigi Dall'Igna said: “Pecco is one of those riders with whom the spark ignited immediately. We sought him out and wanted him from a very young age to build a project around him. 

“He's fast and, above all, clever. The goal was to bring the Desmosedici GP to its full potential. We achieved it. 

“Thanks to the work of the entire Team and the technology, but above all thanks to Pecco's talent, which, 15 years later, has brought Ducati's red back to the top of the rankings. 

“During all these seasons spent together, we've built a mature and solid relationship, founded on gratitude, trust, and respect. 

“It's the same relationship that has allowed us to overcome difficult times, always united. Pecco will forever remain a Champion in the history of Borgo Panigale and in my personal history as well. 

“With Ducati, he fulfilled his childhood dreams, and we achieved ours alongside him. In relationships, it's not always easy to recognize and understand when a cycle has ended and change is needed. 

“The deep bond of mutual affection that unites us will not change and will be the key for managing all the races till the end of the season and for closing this journey on a high note.”

Bagnaia’s departure will be on of many across the Ducati teams, with Fabio di Giannantonio expected to join KTM, as is Alex Marquez.

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