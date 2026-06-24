Ducati statement reveals hint into Pedro Acosta MotoGP signing

Ducati calls Pedro Acosta “one of the most talented riders in MotoGP” after confirming the KTM rider’s signature

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Czech MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Czech MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Ducati admits that signing Pedro Acosta was a target “for some time” after finally confirming the KTM rider for the 2027 MotoGP season. 

Acosta has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Italian manufacturer, where he will replace the outgoing Francesco Bagnaia, who is expected to join Aprilia Racing. 

Ducati announced Bagnaia’s departure on Wednesday morning, before confirming the news that had been expected since the opening few races of 2026.

Pedro Acosta, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Japanese MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Acosta will line-up alongside Marc Marquez, who himself committed his future to Ducati with a new two-year deal of his own on Monday.

Acosta and Marquez will form one of the most talented rider pairings the sport has ever seen, and it will be the most high-profile since Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo at Yamaha. 

Ducati was known to be a big admirer of Acosta in previous years, so it’s therefore no surprise that the Bologna-based company pushed hard to sign the Spaniard when it did. 

Signing Acosta comes at a particularly interesting time, with MotoGP set to transition into the new 850cc era in 2027. 

Alongside Marquez, Acosta will no doubt be expected to lead Ducati over the next two years by challenging for race wins and the title.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Czech MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Czech MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

However, it’s also clear that Ducati sees Acosta as the long-term future of their MotoGP project given he is only 22 years of age.

Speaking about the signing of Acosta, Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali said: “Pedro is undoubtedly one of the most talented young riders in the MotoGP paddock. 

“At just 22 years old, he is the kind of rider with whom a new and exciting chapter can be written. 

“We have always liked him and have been following him for some time, both for what he has achieved on track and for his direct and easy-going personality, which we are sure will make Ducatisti fall in love with him once he is dressed in red. 

“We believe that, alongside Marc, he represents the ideal complement for a team that - building on its history and on the results achieved in recent years - wants to continue playing a leading role in the future and remain a source of admiration, respect and support for Ducati fans all around the world”.

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