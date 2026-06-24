Marc Marquez names Sachsenring, Silverstone for MotoGP “attack”

Marc Marquez hopes he will be fit enough to "start to attack" from next month's German MotoGP at Sachsenring.

Despite winning three of the last four races, including Sunday's Czech MotoGP at Brno, Ducati's reigning champion is still rebuilding strength in his right arm and shoulder.

Nonetheless, Marco Bezzecchi’s woes mean Marquez has sliced the Aprilia rider’s title lead from 102 to 40 points heading into this weekend’s Assen round.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Assen will be followed by the German Grand Prix from 10-12 July, Marquez's most successful event, before the MotoGP summer break offers vital recovery time ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone from 7-9 August.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Start to attack"

“I hope after the summer break,” said Marc Marquez, when asked when he thinks he'll be able to 'attack'.

“Of course, Sachsenring is a circuit where I would like to start to attack. But after the summer break, I wish.

“I cannot say I believe, but I wish… to have an acceptable physical condition to ride as I want."

Marquez admitted he was physically exhausted after his Brno victory.

“Today [at Brno] in the last part of the race, the bike was able to be faster," he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Just I was not able to push the limit.”

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"More mental than physical"

Until he feels strong enough to attack for a full weekend, Marquez also has to manage when he pushes to the maximum across the three days.

"Now it’s much more demanding on the mental side than the physical side, the way that I approach the weekends," Marquez explained.

"Why? Because especially Fridays are super difficult - to slow down three laps, push one, slow down three laps, push one... That's about the mental side to keep the concentration, to take the reference points.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"It's super demanding on the mental side but is the best way to get up on Saturday in a good way."

Marquez has also spoken about the need to discover what the new 100 per cent will be for his right arm and shoulder, following last year's Mandalika injuries and subsequent surgery on a compressed nerve.

"It’s true that I don't know what will be my 100% in the future, but my target is to try to reach my new 100% every Saturday and every Sunday," he said,

"It doesn’t matter the Friday. Friday, the target is top ten, set up the bike, and then do a step on Saturday."

The 33-year-old was officially confirmed as remaining with Ducati until the end of the 2028 season on Tuesday.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT