Marco Bezzecchi sends defiant message after Sachsenring MotoGP injury

Marco Bezzecchi has issued a defiant message after his latest MotoGP setback.

The Italian's nightmare run continued at the Sachsenring on Saturday when the former world championship leader was diagnosed with a displaced collarbone fracture following a qualifying crash.

The injury means Bezzecchi, who is set to undergo surgery, will have scored just 13 of a possible 148 points in the last four rounds.

Bezzecchi wrote on Instagram:

It’s a tough time, but we’re tougher.

Now I’m going to get patched up and get back to work.

Nothing is going to make me give up!

See you soon ✌🏻💗

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Bezzecchi began the Sachsenring event still battered and bruised from the fast Assen crash that cost him the world championship lead to team-mate Jorge Martin.

The factory Aprilia rider was then thrown from his RS-GP after losing the rear through the fourth-gear Turn 7 in the early stages of qualifying.

Bezzecchi was brought back to the paddock on a scooter, before being taken to the medical centre by ambulance with his left arm in a sling.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Aprilia later confirmed: “Following the crash, Marco Bezzecchi was taken to the circuit medical center where, under the supervision of MotoGP Medical Director Dr. Angel Charte, he underwent an X-ray examination which revealed a complete and displaced fracture of the left clavicle.

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“The type of fracture requires surgical intervention for optimal recovery and it will be performed by Dr. Giuseppe Porcellini in Italy. Marco Bezzecchi is planning to return to Italy as soon as possible.”

Bezzecchi’s Sachsenring exit leaves Martin, di Giannantonio and Ai Ogura in with a mathematical chance of leading the world championship into the summer break, which runs until Silverstone in early August.