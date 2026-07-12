"Always emotional" - Valentino Rossi makes Yamaha MotoGP return at Goodwood

Valentino Rossi rode a Yamaha MotoGP machine for the first time since retiring from grand prix racing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Valentino Rossi, 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Valentino Rossi, 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
© Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi made an “emotional” return to Yamaha MotoGP machinery during a popular appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The nine-time world champion climbed back aboard a YZR-M1 for the first time since retiring from MotoGP at the end of the 2021 season.

It also marked Rossi's first appearance at Goodwood for more than a decade.

Valentino Rossi, Lando Norris, 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Valentino Rossi, Lando Norris, 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
© Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi's return began on Friday when he appeared on the balcony of Goodwood House alongside friend and reigning Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris.

Valentino Rossi, Lando Norris, 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Valentino Rossi, Lando Norris, 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
© Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

The Italian returned to centre stage on Saturday by leading a special demonstration featuring fellow Monster Energy athletes, including Norris, John McGuinness and Michael Dunlop, up the famous hill climb aboard his 2020 factory Yamaha.

Valentino Rossi, 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Valentino Rossi, 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
© Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

"I am very happy and proud to be back at Goodwood, it is a little more than ten years since the last time I was here. It is always a special event, and a special weekend which is very unique,” Rossi said.

“It is quite impressive how big the event has become, so it's great to be here for all the fans, and riding my M1 is always fantastic, so it's great to be back riding again.

“Yamaha has been a huge part of my life, so it is always emotional when we reunite, and to do it with my 2020 YZR-M1 makes the occasion even more meaningful."

Rossi won the last four of his seven premier-class titles with Yamaha.

Although Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team is supported by Ducati, The Doctor remains an Official Yamaha Brand Ambassador.

The 47-year-old has indicated he has no interest in testing a modern MotoGP machine.

Tags:

Valentino Rossi
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Yamaha
MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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