2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2026 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez leads another Ducati top-three sweep during warm-up for the 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP, which finished with a fast fall for Fabio di Giannantonio.

Sprint winner and pole qualifier Marquez, chasing a record tenth German MotoGP victory this afternoon, took over at the top from di Giannantonio in the closing minutes.

But Diggia, reportedly trying the latest GP26 aero, then crashed on entry to the fast Turn 8, sending his Desmosedici rolling into an airfence. The Italian, third in the Sprint, fortunately walked away.

Alex Marquez, who finished between Marc and di Giannantonio in the Sprint, was third in warm-up. The trio will again form this afternoon's front row.

Fabio Quartararo using latest Yamaha front wing, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo using latest Yamaha front wing, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller were the top non-Ducatis in fourth and fifth.

The ten-minute session saw riders move from the soft rear tyre in the Sprint, to the medium, in preparation for this afternoon’s grand prix distance.

Title leader Jorge Martin, sixth in the Sprint, was only tenth this morning.

The 30-lap grand prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'20.119s
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.070s
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.392s
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.769s
5Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.783s
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.865s
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.913s
8Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.097s
9Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.110s
10Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.139s
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.197s
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.212s
13Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.218s
14Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.247s
15Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.279s
16Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.287s
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.491s
18Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.682s
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.863s
20Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.033s

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 19.041s (2026)
  • Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 20.667s (2024)
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi injured

Marco Bezzecchi, who lost the title lead to Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin at Assen, has withdrawn from the Sachsenring event after fracturing his collarbone in qualifying. The Italian will require surgery.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer is missing after fracturing a vertebra in Friday practice at Assen. The Spaniard has not been replaced for this weekend.

Team-mate Alex Marquez has a special 2003 Gresini livery for Sunday's race:

Alex Marquez with special 'Movistar' retro livery for the 2026 German MotoGP.
Alex Marquez with special 'Movistar' retro livery for the 2026 German MotoGP.

Johann Zarco remains absent due to his knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow.

After an early ban on front holeshot devices last time at Assen, Sachsenring is the first event to feature the new grid format with wider spacing between each rider and row.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Fabio di Giannantonio
Alex Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Francesco Bagnaia
Pedro Acosta
Fabio Quartararo
Jack Miller
Toprak Razgatlioglu
2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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