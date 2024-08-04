British MotoGP moves to May date for 2025

The British MotoGP at Silverstone will move from August to May for the 2025 season.

Next year’s event will be held on May 23-25, the earliest that Silverstone has hosted the British round since it moved to the Northamptonshire circuit from Donington Park in 2010.

Initially held in June, the race has been booked for August or early September since 2013.

The date change means the MotoGP - which has struggled for crowd numbers in recent years - will become the first of Silverstone's three ‘major’ events each year, with the Formula 1 Grand Prix in July and Silverstone Festival in late summer.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports said: “We’re really happy to be able to confirm when we’ll be returning to Silverstone next season. It’s a fabulous venue and the racing here is always fantastic.

"As part of what will be a new-look 2025 calendar for us in some ways, we’re excited to celebrate the British GP at a different time of year outside the holiday period giving even more British fans the opportunity to come to Silverstone.



“As everyone knows, MotoGP is enjoying a strong trend of positive growth for audiences and crowds around the world. We want to ensure this event, in a key market, gets the platform and exposure to enable it to play an even bigger role in that.”



Stuart Pringle, Chief Executive Officer, Silverstone added: “Our fans won’t have to wait so long for their next British GP fix and we’re already working on putting together another great weekend of MotoGP action, live music, jaw-dropping stunt shows and much more.

"With these three events we have summer sorted for two- and four-wheel fans.”