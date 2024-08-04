British MotoGP moves to May date for 2025

Next year’s British MotoGP round to be held in May.

2024 British MotoGP Sprint race
2024 British MotoGP Sprint race

The British MotoGP at Silverstone will move from August to May for the 2025 season.

Next year’s event will be held on May 23-25, the earliest that Silverstone has hosted the British round since it moved to the Northamptonshire circuit from Donington Park in 2010.

Initially held in June, the race has been booked for August or early September since 2013.

The date change means the MotoGP - which has struggled for crowd numbers in recent years - will become the first of Silverstone's three ‘major’ events each year, with the Formula 1 Grand Prix in July and Silverstone Festival in late summer.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports said: “We’re really happy to be able to confirm when we’ll be returning to Silverstone next season. It’s a fabulous venue and the racing here is always fantastic. 

"As part of what will be a new-look 2025 calendar for us in some ways, we’re excited to celebrate the British GP at a different time of year outside the holiday period giving even more British fans the opportunity to come to Silverstone.

“As everyone knows, MotoGP is enjoying a strong trend of positive growth for audiences and crowds around the world. We want to ensure this event, in a key market, gets the platform and exposure to enable it to play an even bigger role in that.”

Stuart Pringle, Chief Executive Officer, Silverstone added: “Our fans won’t have to wait so long for their next British GP fix and we’re already working on putting together another great weekend of MotoGP action, live music, jaw-dropping stunt shows and much more. 

"With these three events we have summer sorted for two- and four-wheel fans.”

Read More

Latest News

Moto2
News
10h ago
Will Silverstone glory tempt a MotoGP team to sign Jake Dixon?
Jake Dixon
Jake Dixon
F1
News
11h ago
Oliver Bearman vs Andrea Kimi Antonelli in F1 2025?
Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Marc Marquez “something was wrong” | “Worst weekend on a Ducati”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: "I want to know what I did wrong..."
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
Moto2
Results
12h ago
2024 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results
Jake Dixon, Silverstone, British GP, 4 August, 2024
Jake Dixon, Silverstone, British GP, 4 August, 2024
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

MotoGP
News
12h ago
Jorge Martin admits "result would have been the same" without mistake
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio basks in comparisons to Valentino Rossi
Fabio Di Giannantonio
Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Enea Bastianini: "Ducati lost two riders, me and Jorge Martin, I don't understand"
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP
Results
13h ago
Silverstone: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Luca Marini penalty
Jorge Martin, 2024 British MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 British MotoGP