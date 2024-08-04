2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results updated after Luca Marini penalty

Race results from the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 10 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Martin, Bastianini lead 2024 British MotoGP
Updated results after Luca Marini received a 16-second post-race penalty for failing to meet the minimum tyre pressure regulations, dropping the Repsol Honda rider from 15th (and a world championship point) to 17th...

2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)39m 51.879s
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.931s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+5.866s
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+6.906s
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+7.736s
6Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+9.514s
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+9.741s
8Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+14.016s
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+16.386s
10Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+23.609s
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+24.202s
12Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+25.767s
13Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+26.751s
14Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+26.953s
15Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+37.278s
16Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+37.605s
17Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+45.507s
18Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+59.137s
 Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)DNF
 Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)DNF

* Rookie

Enea Bastianini hunts down Jorge Martin to win the 2024 British MotoGP at Silverstone - but the Pramac rider still retakes the title lead from Francesco Bagnaia.

Bastianini completed a Silverstone double, after his Sprint victory, by passing Martin when the Spaniard ran wide with 2 laps to go.

With Bagnaia losing pace and limping home in third, Martin, who began the race just one point behind the reigning world champion after Pecco's Sprint fall, is now back on top of the standings.

Cold temperatures made tyre choice tricky, even before some spots of rain on the grid.

All riders played it safe on the medium rear and front options, except the Aprilias of Aleix Espargaro and Raul Fernandez, who picked the hard front.

Fernandez was down and out on lap one after an incident with Trackhouse team-mate Miguel Oliveira.

Pole qualifier Espargaro was swamped by the Ducati GP24s early on but re-grouped and re-passed Bastianini for third in the early stages.

Positions at the front then stabilised with Bagnaia, Martin and Espargaro leading a five-rider group completed by Bastianini and Marc Marquez.

When Espargaro began to fade, Bastianini reclaimed third but faced a 1.2s gap to Martin and Bagnaia.

Martin dived for the lead, passing Bagnaia at Turn 3, and the final 8 laps began with Martin, Bagnaia and Bastianini wheel-to-wheel. 

Bagnaia proved the weakest with the world champion eventually releasing Bastianini by running wide.

Bastianini had 7 laps to bridge a 0.8s gap to Martin, which he swiftly demolished to pile the pressure on Martin.

After a relatively quiet race, Marc Marquez snatched fourth from Espargaro in the closing stages and almost got within striking distance of Bagnaia.

Brother Alex Marquez and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio battled hard over sixth place just before half-distance, Diggia eventually tapping the back of his seat to indicate Marquez should follow.

di Giannantonio took fifth from Espargaro in the last laps.

Espargaro was making his 329th GP start, putting him third in the all-time ranking behind Valentino Rossi (432 starts) and Andrea Dovizioso (346).

Franco Morbidelli had a double long lap penalty to serve for wiping out Marco Bezzecchi at the start of the Saturday Sprint.

Bezzecchi, riding with a sore right foot, took eighth.

Warm-up leader Brad Binder suddenly slowed away from the grid and was lucky not to be hit by following bikes before retiring his RC16.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Luca Marini is under investigation for low tyre pressure in today's race.

All bikes and riders were using a special retro livery to celebrate the 75th anniversary of motorcycle grand prix racing.

MotoGP was the second grand prix of the day, with Moto2 moved to the end of the Sunday schedule to retain the usual TV broadcast time for European rounds.

The Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring takes place on August 16-18.

