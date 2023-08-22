Bezzecchi, who rebounded with a podium finish during the Austrian MotoGP after being taken out in the sprint, is expected to remain at Mooney VR46 next season.

That would mean Bezzecchi remains aboard a year-old spec Ducati, as opposed to jumping aboard the Italian manufacturer’s latest machine which will go the way of their two factory and Pramac riders due to contractual obligations.

Speaking to GPOne.com, Gigi Dall’Igna said: "There really isn’t much room for manoeuvre in this sense. For us, Marco deserves a factory bike because he has shown that he has the talent and ability, however, our offer has its limits.

"We have agreements and the factory bikes are in the Pramac team, we couldn’t do anything about this."

Following two DNF’s one of which was his mistake at Silverstone and the other being down to a turn one collision in the sprint in Austria, Bezzecchi’s title hopes needed a big boost during Sunday’s race.

Starting seventh, Bezzecchi managed to make light work of the riders around him before passing Alex Marquez for P3, with just a few laps remaining.

"After the sprint where there was this big chaos in the beginning I couldn’t show my potential unfortunately," added Bezzecchi.

"So in the race I was very charged up to bounce back and show my potential. It was not easy from seventh position because in the qualifying I was maybe a bit too nervous and tried a bit too much.

"I made so many mistakes in my best lap. I started in the back but did the same strategy as the sprint. I was pushed wide by Maverick again, but fortunately without any touch.

"It was not his fault because he was already in the middle of the group."