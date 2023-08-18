Marquez has had several incidents with other riders this season, the latest coming at the British MotoGP when he was involved in a collision with Enea Bastianini.

The Repsol Honda rider has experienced MotoGP with both the new aero-dominated bikes and the ones without wings.

And the Spaniard believes that the current winglet configurations are a big reason as to why making overtakes is harder.

"I rode this bike with and without wings," began Marquez. "With wings it is much more critical. This is MotoGP, we must adapt.

"Block pass? It depends which bike you are riding. If you are riding one bike, you can overtake.

"If you are riding another bike and you need to overtake in other places that you cannot expect but you must find a way."

Not only has overtaking become harder according to some riders in MotoGP, but so has following as front tyre pressures have become an issue due to the turbulence from the bike ahead.

Bezzecchi crashed while following Bagnaia at Silverstone, however, that time around it was a mistake and not front tyre pressures being the cause.

Speaking at the Red Bull Ring, Bezzecchi said: "For me, Silverstone was a mistake. Because I didn’t move enough. I had to consider this, and move more. This is why I crashed.

"For blocking? Nobody should block other riders, never. I think this is for safety. Sometimes when you pass more aggressively you have to.

"It depends on the situation. Racing is racing. I agree… but also not!"

Regarding the comments about block passes or not leaving riders with space, Marquez and Bezzecchi spoke about this following Pol Espargaro’s admission that there is an unofficial racing etiquette that exists between riders.

Alex Marquez was also on hand to express his views on overtaking, and said: "In some corners it is easy to understand. At really high speed it is easy to make a mistake. But we are the riders and we need to understand.

"Block? Nothing to say. When you pass a rider, you do your best not to touch him. But it’s something you can’t control."