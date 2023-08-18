2023 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 ^4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'28.533s 23/24 312k 2 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.044s 21/22 312k 3 ^5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.288s 17/21 316k 4 ^10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.330s 24/29 314k 5 ˅4 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.388s 25/28 309k 6 ^4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.479s 25/28 312k 7 ^2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.519s 21/22 312k 8 ˅4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.563s 25/26 308k 9 ˅7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.622s 26/30 308k 10 ^7 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.627s 22/26 310k 11 ^4 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.653s 28/29 313k 12 ˅6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.777s 24/29 305k 13 ^5 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.823s 20/26 310k 14 ^8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.867s 28/30 310k 15 ^1 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.953s 19/22 313k 16 ˅5 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.982s 24/27 310k 17 ˅4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.088s 23/24 309k 18 ˅11 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.197s 19/25 312k 19 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.256s 24/25 308k 20 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.334s 23/28 312k 21 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) +1.470s 24/25 316k 22 ^1 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.690s 23/26 308k 23 ˅11 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.819s 12/22 309k

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than Free Practice 1.

= Rider is same position as Free Practice 1.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than Free Practice 1.

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 28.772s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 29.854s (2022)

Marco Bezzecchi leads Friday afternoon practice for the Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring, despite a late technical issue, while Marc Marquez and Jack Miller are among the riders forced to take part in Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

Bezzecchi parked his VR46 machine, which looked to have run out of fuel, next to team owner Valentino Rossi, watching trackside, who gave Bez a scooter ride back to the pits.

Rain fears meant some riders immediately attacked on new soft tyres, with Marco Bezzecchi ahead of Brad Binder, Maverick Vinales and Takaaki Nakagami after 15mins of the hour.

Bezzecchi remained on top until Vinales (soft-soft) pulled 0.375s clear during the middle stages.

Riding at the track where his Yamaha career came to a sudden end in 2021, Vinales was still ahead of Bezzecchi and Binder when rain flags were waved with 25mins to go.

The rain was especially bad news for the likes of morning leader Johann Zarco and Marc Marquez, still outside the top ten.

Running the new high downforce Honda aerodynamics, Marquez had followed Fabio Quartararo (also on the larger M1 fairing) for several laps, the #93 struggling to stop his bike behind the Frenchman.

Marquez then tripped up after following Enea Bastianini, the rider he ran into the back of at Assen, out of the pits. As the Ducati rider hit the brakes for the first chicane, Marquez was closing too quickly and was forced to thread his way around the red machine and across the gravel.

Worse was to follow for Bastianini, who later fell on his own at the chicane.

But the rain drops cleared for the final ten minutes, when Marquez and then RNF’s Miguel Oliveira rocketed up the order feature in second – but the Repsol Honda rider would later be stripped of the lap for exceeding track limits.

Marquez’s efforts to set another flyer were later hampered when he was held up by former team-mate Pol Espargaro. The incident was put under investigation by the FIM Stewards.

Meanwhile, Bagnaia briefly took over P1, before Bezzecchi delivered a 1m 28.533s for a new lap record. Vinales then got to within 0.044s of Bezzecchi to split the Ducatis, for second.

Brad Binder put KTM into fourth, followed by the Pramac Ducati of Zarco and Jorge Martin. Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro was seventh with Alex Marquez, Quartararo and Oliveira also securing direct access to Qualifying 2.

After struggling in the braking zones on his way to 22nd this morning, Miller climbed to seventh, but then dropped to 14th by the chequered flag.

2023 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'29.838s 20/20 312k 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.399s 9/24 308k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.411s 10/21 309k 4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.448s 11/20 313k 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.467s 14/21 314k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.469s 18/18 309k 7 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.500s 5/22 309k 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.529s 19/21 312k 9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.538s 7/18 309k 10 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.591s 5/21 312k 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.621s 5/20 313k 12 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.622s 17/19 309k 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.804s 12/22 306k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.908s 19/24 310k 15 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.940s 6/20 309k 16 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.959s 19/19 312k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.983s 20/20 308k 18 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.018s 7/21 309k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.182s 10/23 309k 20 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.394s 18/19 309k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) +1.445s 13/17 308k 22 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.528s 8/21 308k 23 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.047s 5/22 309k

Johann Zarco, currently unsigned for 2024, gives a reminder of his talents by topping opening practice for the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

It was also a promising session for countryman Fabio Quartararo, who provided a welcome boost for Yamaha by being fastest for most of the session, using the new larger M1 fairing.

Aprilia’s early leader Maverick Vinales likewise remained in second for much of the 45-minutes before Zarco’s late charge - on a new medium rear tyre - nudged him to third.

Silverstone sprint winner Alex Marquez was forced to pull off track in the opening minutes due to smoke rising from the front disc of his Gresini Ducati, apparently caused by leaking fluid.

The Spaniard overcame the early scare to clinch fourth place, ahead of VR46 Ducati's Marco Bezzecchi (who ran wide) and Gresini’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami was the top Honda rider in seventh.

Marc Marquez and Repsol Honda team-mate Joan Mir tried the new high-downforce RC213V fairing used by Nakagami at Silverstone.

Marquez later ran wide and toppled over in the Turn 4 gravel, his 16th accident of the season, after switching back to the old fairing.

Ducati's reigning champion and title leader Francesco Bagnaia began the weekend in eighth, ahead of Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), with Zarco’s Pramac Ducati team-mate Jorge Martin completing the top ten.

Brad Binder was the fastest of the home KTM riders, in 14th, with Pol Espargaro 16th for GASGAS, rookie team-mate Augusto Fernandez 19th after a fall and Jack Miller only 22nd after running wide.

Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a 41-point lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into this weekend’s Austrian MotoGP, with VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi slipping to third (-47 points) after his Silverstone accident.



Desmosedicis have only been beaten twice at the Austrian circuit in the nine races since it returned to the calendar in 2016: Miguel Oliveira snatching Tech3 KTM’s first-ever MotoGP victory at the final corner of a restarted 2020 race, before Brad Binder gave the home factory a memorable 2021 win after staying on slicks in the rain.



Binder returns holding fourth in the standings, with KTM still seeking its first Sunday win of the season after two Sprint victories for the South African.



Johann Zarco’s is the highest-placed rider yet to officially secure a 2024 seat, with Aleix Espargaro climbing to sixth in the standings after a dramatic last lap victory for Aprilia at Silverstone.



Luca Marini (VR46), Alex Marquez (Gresini), Jack Miller (KTM) and Espargaro’s team-mate Maverick Vinales complete the current top ten, followed by Monster Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli.

Rookie Augusto Fernandez is now up to 13th, while GASGAS Tech3 team-mate Pol Espargaro will be taking part in his second event since returning from extensive injuries at Portimao.



KTM has traditionally used its home event to reveal more about its future plans, might they reveal more on how they intend to solve the conundrum of where to place Moto2 star Pedro Acosta?



LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and is again replaced by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.