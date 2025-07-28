Jack Miller says he's ready to slice and dice as he returns to the Suzuka 8 Hours this weekend, joining Yamaha’s all-star line-up alongside WorldSBK race winner Andrea Locatelli and four-time event winner Katsuyuki Nakasuga.

The Australian, swapping his usual Pramac Yamaha M1 for an R1 Superbike during the MotoGP summer break, faces factory opposition from the likes of Honda - winners of the past three editions – and again boasts fellow MotoGP star Johann Zarco as part of their line-up.

Miller last contested the iconic event with Honda seven years ago and is now aiming to dethrone his former team in his long-awaited second Suzuka appearance.

“It’s a race I’ve been wanting to go back to since 2017 when I finished fourth, losing to Yamaha that time,” Jack Miller said.

“I’ve been dreaming of this race, and to have the opportunity to come back with such a strong team is a massive pleasure. I look forward to hopefully a good result for them at home and receiving some big support from the Japanese fans.”

The four-time MotoGP race winner pinpointed managing traffic, night riding, pit stop strategy and the intense physical demands as among the key challenges he will face this weekend.

“Slicing and dicing” through traffic

“Having the experience of being there once, you know what to prepare for: a lot of traffic, a lot of slicing and dicing,” Miller said.

“You're dealing with up to 15 riders a lap sometimes - some laps more, some less. You're slicing and dicing through the whole race. You’re just trying to keep that average lap time to a reasonable number.”

Miller said he quickly shook off the rust after returning to the legendary Japanese circuit, where Yamaha had rented the track for an uninterrupted two-day test.

“It was a pretty focused test. No disturbances, we could really focus on what we needed to get done—which was get comfortable with the R1,” he explained.

“It’s always different working with guys rather than working against guys. It was really cool to share the box with Andrea and Nakasuga as well. I think we’re in good shape.”

Jack Miller, Suzuka 8 Hours testing

Racing by feel in the dark

While MotoGP holds its annual Qatar night race, Miller warned that Suzuka’s night-time finish offers a very different experience due to limited track lighting and headlight visibility.

“When you open the gas, the headlights are in the air. When you grab the brakes, the headlights are on the front wheel,” he said. “You’re basically riding on feel because you can’t see anything.”

Nonetheless, Miller relishes the unique atmosphere of the 8 Hours: “To finish under the lights… riding around seeing all the glowsticks with different brand colours - it just creates a whole different atmosphere.”

Physical toll and team strategy

The Queenslander admitted the heat and humidity in Japan add an extra layer of difficulty, with riders typically losing several kilos during the race.

“Suzuka, especially, it’s 37–38 degrees with about 90 per cent humidity, excruciating heat,” he said. “You’re sweating profusely. You try to smash protein, carbs, and get your mineral salts back in because cramping can be a nightmare. It’s a tricky one.”

Miller also highlighted the need for discipline and teamwork, with riders balancing pace, tyre wear, fuel strategy, and pit board communication.

“Endurance is a whole different kettle of fish compared to sprint racing. It’s all about pacing yourself and managing the riders around you. I’m working a lot on pit stops and understanding fuel lights, and what we need to be seeing on the big light-up pit board. It’s extremely important.”

Should more MotoGP riders do it?

Miller hopes to see more current MotoGP riders take on the legendary event.

“I think so,” he said. “I think it should be back in the contract negotiations, for sure.”