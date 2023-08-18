MotoGP Austria: Pictured: Marc Marquez tries new Honda fairing
As he had forecast, Marc Marquez tried the new high-downforce Honda fairing during opening practice for this weekend’s Austrian MotoGP.
The fairing, first used by LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami at the previous Silverstone round, forms their one allowed in-season update.
Marquez later toppled over in the turn 4 gravel while back on the old fairing.
Repsol team-mate Joan Mir also has the new RC213V fairing design available this weekend.
Meanwhile, at Yamaha, Fabio Quartararo is continuing with the new, bigger, M1 fairing, first used in the British MotoGP race.
Keep an eye on the Hondas this weekend!— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) August 18, 2023
They're continuing with their big new aero that they hope will provide something interesting to work with going forward! #AustrianGP
