A position currently held by Ducati after winning all three world titles in 2022, while the 2023 MotoGP season has so far continued in the same vein.

However, KTM’s performances so far this season, especially in the hands of Binder, have been strong enough to suggest a serious challenge is coming Ducati’s way for the remainder of this season and beyond.

Binder himself believes he’s ready to fight for a world title with KTM, and he’s not the only rider who thinks highly of the Austrian brand as Honda’s Marc Marquez recently admitted that he sees KTM being the manufacturer to beat in the near future.

Responding to Marquez’s comments, Binder said: "I can definitely believe it. With the effort they put in, it’s incredible.

"I’m honoured to be a part of this package. Every weekend I see what effort the guys put in. When they do reach the top, I hope that I’m their guy!

"It would be really cool for KTM to have another two bikes on the grid. It would give us the opportunity to test more things."

After seemingly overtaking Aprilia as the second fastest bike, although Aleix Espargaro did his best to counter that argument by winning at Silverstone, Marquez said this: "Now they are the second best constructor in the championship, but very soon, more than people might think, they will be first."

KTM’s two wins so far this season have come in the form of sprint victories, both of which were won by Binder.

But the South African, who won perhaps the craziest race of all-time in 2021 at the Red Bull Ring, is hoping to go one better and claim victory in the Grand Prix this weekend.

Binder stated: "It’s about time that I get one, right? It’s been cool to win sprint races but a while since I won on a Sunday.

"At many circuits I’ve fought for the podium. I’ve made mistakes. With small tweaks, we’re in for a good shot.

"This is the closest I’ll have to a home grand prix for a while! Being home for KTM, it would be amazing to win here. I’ve done it in Moto2 before.

"I have a lot of confidence, my bike has been working exceptionally well recently.

"I’m extremely proud to have raced for nearly 10 years for an incredible manufacturer.

"The changes they’re making, how big it has become… To be part of the story is amazing. It gives me extra motivation to get the job right for them. With the massive effort they put in, they deserve results."