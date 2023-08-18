Although crashes, contact with other riders and technical issues have all resulted in Marquez failing to score the points his pace has merited, the Spaniard has been very strong during his first MotoGP campaign aboard Ducati machinery.

That was again proven to be the case when Marquez held off Marco Bezzecchi during the sprint at Silverstone, as he went on to win his first race in the premier class.

Marquez has since extended his contract with Gresini until the end of 2024, while the second seat is still up for grabs.

"I am super happy to continue next year in the Gresini family," said Marquez at the Red Bull Ring. "I felt at home from the first day in the box.

"Always in the first year with a new bike you struggle more, but I felt at home. It’s better to continue together to be more competitive in 2024.

"When you arrive in Austria, you see that the straights are short. Last year, I was really happy for the chicane. This year, I prefer to go straight."

Despite his win at Silverstone, Marquez left the British round disappointed after an issue with his bike resulted in him retiring from the race whilst running third.

Assessing his season so far and what he hopes to achieve going forward, Marquez added: "I have a bad feeling from Silverstone, where I had a technical problem, it was a great opportunity to have a good result on Sunday.

"If we speak about my mistakes, I’ve done two. In the Jerez sprint and the Mugello race. The others were race incidents.

"I want to be more consistent in the top five, to learn from the top guys at Ducati. Then, next year, to take another step.

"If I have the opportunity to be on the podium then I will try, for sure."