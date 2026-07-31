Marc Marquez back on track ahead of MotoGP’s post-summer Silverstone return

Marc Marquez has returned to the race track ahead of MotoGP’s return after the summer break.

Marc Marquez at MotorLand kart track with Ducati Panigale V2. Credit: Instagram/Marc Marquez.
Marc Marquez at MotorLand kart track with Ducati Panigale V2. Credit: Instagram/Marc Marquez.

Marc Marquez has got back on track and back on two wheels after taking a break following the German MotoGP.

The nine-time world champion and winner of the most recent MotoGP race at the Sachsenring was back on the asphalt at MotorLand Aragon, although on the small karting circuit rather than the full GP layout, with his Ducati Panigale V2 training bike.

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider is often seen at the Aspar Circuit and MotorLand’s karting layout with the V2 in a different approach to that taken by his team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, for example, who prefers to spend time on full-size circuits like Misano and 1,000cc bikes, specifically the Panigale V4.

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Bagnaia’s approach comes from the VR46 Riders Academy, who also often spend time at Mugello on the same layout used for the grand prix. Marco Bezzecchi, too, was at Misano recently in a private test with Aprilia aboard an RSV4 to test his physical condition before a planned return to racing at Silverstone in just over a week.

Bezzecchi, of course, is not alone in needing to feel out his physical condition, as this is also true for Marc Marquez, albeit the Spaniard’s capacity to ride at Silverstone has never been in doubt.

For Marc Marquez in particular the extended time between races over the summer break has been important for the recovery of the physical issues he has been combating this year, even since the surgeries he had after the French Grand Prix in May.

Marquez’s primary problem this year has been related to his right shoulder. The damage sustained in Indonesia last year when he crashed after contact with the aforementioned Bezzecchi on the opening lap of the Sunday race meant Marquez came into the season with a nerve problem that left him with inconsistent power and feeling in that injured shoulder, although that wasn’t understood until after his crash out of the Spanish Grand Prix at the end of April.

Marc Marquez leads Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez leads Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

It wasn’t until he came back from the surgeries after his French Sprint crash that Marquez was able to find some form closer to that which saw him dominate the 2025 season, finally taking his first win of 2026 in his second race back in Hungary. 

Two more victories followed, with a win in Czechia and one more in Germany either side of a seventh in the Netherlands.

That Assen result was a case of Marquez trying to survive, rather than attack, a weekend; accepting that points would be lost in the championship but trying to ensure that one bad weekend didn’t create several more in its wake by crashing and getting hurt.

It was a sign of Marquez’s broader perspective of the championship, but also of his continuing physical fragility, something he will hope to be reduced by the time the championship resumes in Silverstone.

The British Grand Prix is one Marquez has won only once in MotoGP, that coming back in 2014, but he has finished second twice and was third last year when the race was run in May.

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Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Marc Marquez back on track ahead of MotoGP’s post-summer Silverstone return
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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