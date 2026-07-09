"I'm burnt out" - Maverick Vinales' extraordinary future claim after KTM MotoGP contract fallout

Maverick Vinales says he feels "burnt out" and doubts he'll continue in MotoGP after revealing a KTM contract dispute.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Maverick Vinales has cast serious doubt over his MotoGP future after admitting he feels “burnt out” and declaring: “I don't think I will continue.”

The Tech3 KTM rider was speaking at the Sachsenring on Thursday, the scene of the shoulder injuries he suffered last year and from which he is still trying to regain full fitness.

Vinales' relationship with KTM over a 2027 ride has become increasingly strained. 

The Spaniard had previously claimed he was in line for a factory seat, but that possibility officially ended when KTM announced Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio for next season.

Enea Bastianini, Maverick Vinales. 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Enea Bastianini, Maverick Vinales. 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The Tech3 seats have yet to be confirmed, but Luca Marini is expected to take one, with the other set to go to either Senna Agius or Manuel Gonzalez.

Speaking in Germany, Vinales revealed he is no longer in discussions with KTM.

“No, not anymore. I think last week was the last terms. So after that, I don't talk anymore,” he said.

While several satellite teams are yet to officially complete their 2027 line-ups, Vinales suggested he no longer expects to be on the MotoGP grid.

“I don't know. I think in motorcycle [racing], I did everything I could do,” said the former Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia race winner.

“Maybe there are good opportunities or not, I don't know. I don't even look for it… at the moment, I'm looking for nothing. I'm [only] looking for a huge holiday!”

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"I signed, then they said it's not valid"

Vinales then claimed he had signed a KTM 'contract', only to be told it was not valid.

“The thing is, after Montmeló [mid-May], KTM told me… well, no, I knew from the media, that di Giannantonio was going, in this case, in my place [at the factory team] let's say.

“So I said to KTM, and then KTM, when I arrived in Mugello, they sent me a contract... on the email.

“I signed it. And okay, it was not really good, but in any case I wanted to race.

“I really believe in the KTM engineers. So that's why, even if it was really against my benefit, I signed it.

“And after two weeks, they said this was completely not valid.

“So after that, what can you expect? I mean, I don't want to stay here. This was not really serious from their part. 

"So that's why I'm really burnt out of this world.”

"I don't think I will continue"

Vinales suggested his future could instead involve events such as the Suzuka 8 Hours, which Jack Miller took part in last weekend.

“I love to race, I love to do motocross, I'd love to maybe in the future do different races," Vinales said.

"I was looking at Jack in the Suzuka 8 Hours, and I think this is really fun. So I would like to do something different.

“I think in this world, at the moment, I'm burnt out. So I don't think I will continue.”

Team-mate Enea Bastianini, who, like Vinales, is thought to have been under a 2027 KTM contract clause until the end of June, is set to sign for Trackhouse Aprilia.

Tags:

Maverick Vinales
Red Bull KTM Tech3
KTM
2027
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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