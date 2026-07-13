“Really surprised” - Toprak Razgatlioglu compares Yamaha and Honda at Sachsenring MotoGP

The opening half of Toprak Razgatlioglu's maiden MotoGP season ended on a sour note with last place at the Sachsenring.

Crashes for other riders helped the Pramac Yamaha rookie at least salvage a world championship point.

But Razgatlioglu described it as a "lost weekend" after struggling with set-up and riding style for the special tyres used at the tight and twisty German circuit, which he hadn't raced at since the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

“I'm not really enjoying this weekend,” Razgatlioglu said. “I tried my best, but it was a very difficult race.

“We finished 15th, because the other riders crashed. But for me it’s a really lost weekend.

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“The only good point is that next year, when I come back to Sachsenring, I’ll know what I need.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

After losing touch with factory Yamaha rider Alex Rins, Razgatlioglu spent much of the race battling LCR Honda stand-in Cal Crutchlow.

The Briton overtook the reigning WorldSBK champion in the middle stages and stayed ahead for six laps.

Razgatlioglu then re-passed the Englishman, who fell shortly after.

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"I'm really surprised"

“When Cal passed me, I'm surprised because his bike was turning and had more grip than me,” Razgatlioglu said.

“I tried to stay with him, but it was difficult until his tyres started to drop, then I could re-pass him.

“But before that it was impossible.

Cal Crutchlow, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“I'm really surprised riding with him because his grip is completely different from my bike.

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“A very difficult weekend. Thanks to Yamaha because they are doing their best, because everyone is working hard every day, but we did not improve. Especially I did not really improve [personally] in sector two.

“The biggest problem is that every race weekend there are different tyres.

“This destroyed my motivation. I adapted to the other tyres, then when we come here, we use again completely different tyres. One side we have a good grip, one side nothing. This is very difficult.

“The other [riders] know the track, the tyres, how to ride. For them maybe it’s a little bit easy, but for me it’s really a disaster because I never expected like this.”

Even support from the record Sachsenring crowd was bittersweet.

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“I saw a lot of Turkish flags. I am really sad because I'm not giving them good results. They are coming here to support me, but I finished 15th," Razgatlioglu said.

“Okay, they are still supporting me, but I always try to give something back to them. If I gave them a good result, I'm happier. But for me it’s a very difficult weekend.

“We will see next year.”

Razgatlioglu was classified in last place after Tech3's Maverick Vinales retired, while behind him, in the closing stages.

Team-mate Jack Miller finished twelfth, 12 seconds ahead of Razgatlioglu.

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