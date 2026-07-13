“Really surprised” - Toprak Razgatlioglu compares Yamaha and Honda at Sachsenring MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu was surprised by Cal Crutchlow's Honda during a tough Sachsenring MotoGP race.

Cal Crutchlow, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The opening half of Toprak Razgatlioglu's maiden MotoGP season ended on a sour note with last place at the Sachsenring.

Crashes for other riders helped the Pramac Yamaha rookie at least salvage a world championship point.

But Razgatlioglu described it as a "lost weekend" after struggling with set-up and riding style for the special tyres used at the tight and twisty German circuit, which he hadn't raced at since the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

“I'm not really enjoying this weekend,” Razgatlioglu said. “I tried my best, but it was a very difficult race.

“We finished 15th, because the other riders crashed. But for me it’s a really lost weekend.

“The only good point is that next year, when I come back to Sachsenring, I’ll know what I need.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

After losing touch with factory Yamaha rider Alex Rins, Razgatlioglu spent much of the race battling LCR Honda stand-in Cal Crutchlow.

The Briton overtook the reigning WorldSBK champion in the middle stages and stayed ahead for six laps.

Razgatlioglu then re-passed the Englishman, who fell shortly after.

"I'm really surprised"

“When Cal passed me, I'm surprised because his bike was turning and had more grip than me,” Razgatlioglu said.

“I tried to stay with him, but it was difficult until his tyres started to drop, then I could re-pass him.

“But before that it was impossible.

Cal Crutchlow, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I'm really surprised riding with him because his grip is completely different from my bike.

“A very difficult weekend. Thanks to Yamaha because they are doing their best, because everyone is working hard every day, but we did not improve. Especially I did not really improve [personally] in sector two.

“The biggest problem is that every race weekend there are different tyres.

“This destroyed my motivation. I adapted to the other tyres, then when we come here, we use again completely different tyres. One side we have a good grip, one side nothing. This is very difficult.

“The other [riders] know the track, the tyres, how to ride. For them maybe it’s a little bit easy, but for me it’s really a disaster because I never expected like this.”

Even support from the record Sachsenring crowd was bittersweet.

“I saw a lot of Turkish flags. I am really sad because I'm not giving them good results. They are coming here to support me, but I finished 15th," Razgatlioglu said.

“Okay, they are still supporting me, but I always try to give something back to them. If I gave them a good result, I'm happier. But for me it’s a very difficult weekend.

“We will see next year.”

Razgatlioglu was classified in last place after Tech3's Maverick Vinales retired, while behind him, in the closing stages.

Team-mate Jack Miller finished twelfth, 12 seconds ahead of Razgatlioglu.

Tags:

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Prima Pramac Yamaha
Yamaha
MotoGP
“Really surprised” - Toprak Razgatlioglu compares Yamaha and Honda at Sachsenring MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
"Always emotional" - Valentino Rossi makes Yamaha MotoGP return at Goodwood
Valentino Rossi, 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP race after penalties
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Sprint Race Results
Marc Marquez leads 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo “really amazed” by Jack Miller's Sachsenring MotoGP lap
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Yamaha missing “15 to 20 horsepower” despite Sachsenring MotoGP surprise
Jack Miller, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Brad Binder’s “Sunday cruise” ends in “biggest drop ever” at Sachsenring MotoGP
24s ago
Brad Binder, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
The Yamaha “motivation” Fabio Quartararo needs for his Honda MotoGP move
9m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Like he had a problem” - Luca Marini on Jack Miller’s dramatic MotoGP slowdown
50m ago
Jack Miller, Luca Marini, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Really surprised” - Toprak Razgatlioglu compares Yamaha and Honda at Sachsenring MotoGP
2h ago
Cal Crutchlow, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia admits Ducati hasn’t solved unwelcome MotoGP issue all season
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP

Don't miss the latest MotoGP talking points

More News

MotoGP News
KTM admits “there is something wrong inside our MotoGP engines”
5h ago
Pedro Acosta, engine issue, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Lucky” Sprint issue helps Ai Ogura secure Sachsenring MotoGP podium
21h ago
Ai Ogura, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“All I get is criticism” - Maverick Vinales/Tech3 MotoGP rift deepens in Germany
21h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Germany MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin explains why he’s stopped winning on Aprilia MotoGP bike
22h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Almost done” - Raul Fernandez says MotoGP future clarity helped podium run
22h ago
Raul Fernandez, Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.