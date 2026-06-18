Alberto Puig MotoGP 2027 replacement confirmed by Honda

Honda HRC Castrol’s new team manager has been confirmed, with the new appointment set to take his position at the end of the 2026 MotoGP season.

A new team manager at HRC has been a certainty since it was confirmed that Alberto Puig, who entered the role in 2018, would be moving into an advisory role from 2027 to support both the MotoGP and WorldSBK projects.

It had been initially speculated that Davide Brivio, who has been confirmed to be leaving Trackhouse Aprilia at the end of 2026 to be replaced by Francesco Guidotti, would replace Puig.

Alberto Puig, HRC. © Gold and Goose

However, HRC has now confirmed that Mikihiko Kawase will take the role. Kawase has been with HRC since 2012 and became its MotoGP technical manager in 2024 having previously led the Moto3 project.

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“I am honoured to have this opportunity to lead a team with this much history and success,” said Kawase.

“I must thank Honda for this opportunity and also Alberto Puig who has already been a great mentor and advisor for many years. The support of both will be crucial to the future success of the team.

Mikihiko Kawase. Credit: Honda HRC.

“2027 will be a landmark year for MotoGP with the biggest changes to rules and regulations since the championship went from two-stroke to four-stroke.

“Inside Honda we must continue to give our maximum to start this new era strongly and return to fighting at the front.”

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The riders Kawase will be managing in the factory Honda team next season have yet to be announced, although it is believed that Fabio Quartararo and David Alonso have been lined up by Honda to lead its factory effort in 2027, replacing Joan Mir and Luca Marini who have been together at HRC since 2024.