Trackhouse confirms Davide Brivio's successor in MotoGP

Former Pramac Ducati and Red Bull KTM MotoGP team manager Francesco Guidotti has been announced as joining Trackhouse.

The Italian is set to effectively take over from Davide Brivio, who has held a joint team principal/team manager role since Wilco Zeelenberg's departure at the end of 2024.

Brivio, who won premier-class titles with Yamaha and Suzuki, returned to MotoGP from F1 for the American team’s debut 2024 campaign.

After overseeing Trackhouse's first podiums and race victories, the Italian will leave at the end of this season to take on a TBC senior role at HRC in 2027.

Davide Brivio, Justin Marks, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Guidotti arrives with the ‘Team Manager’ title last used at Trackhouse by Zeelenberg, while Brivio's title is ‘Team Principal’.

Trackhouse has confirmed to Crash.net that Brivio is set to remain in place for the rest of the season - as announced in last month's official departure statement - but will now be joined by Guidotti, replicating the Brivio-Zeelenberg management structure of 2024.

“It’s a thrilling development for Trackhouse to formally announce Francesco Guidotti as our new MotoGP Team Manager,” said Trackhouse owner Justin Marks.

“Francesco has a long and successful career in professional motorcycle racing but, just as importantly, he fits the culture and vision of our company.

“As we embark on our next phase in the MotoGP World championship, having a racing team led by someone of Francesco’s calibre will only add to the opportunity ahead.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Jorge Martin and Francesco Guidotti celebrate first MotoGP win, Styria 2021. © Gold and Goose

Guidotti helped guide Aprilia to the 2010 WorldSBK title before returning to the grand prix paddock with Pramac Ducati.

The Italian was team manager of Ducati's official satellite team from 2012 to 2021, celebrating podiums with the likes of Danilo Petrucci, Scott Redding, Jack Miller, Johann Zarco and future champion Jorge Martin.

Martin took Guidotti's first MotoGP win midway through the Italian's final Pramac season before being poached by the factory Red Bull KTM team to replace Mike Leitner.

Guidotti oversaw two KTM wins for Miguel Oliveira in 2022, then a new RC16 high of fourth in the world championship for Brad Binder in 2023.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, Guidotti and KTM suddenly split during 2024, as the factory's financial struggles began to bubble behind the scenes, with Aki Ajo hired by the Austrian factory.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Italian MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

“First of all, I have to thank Justin for his trust,” Guidotti said of his new Trackhouse role. “I'm thrilled to be back and I couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity than this.

“Trackhouse is a young and professional Team that, already, has some very special achievements and I will do my best to contribute to the growth of the Team and the riders.

“Returning to work with Aprilia also feels special to me - a lot of good memories and friends. I am excited to be joining the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team!”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Trackhouse will need at least one new rider for 2027, the first season of the new 850cc/Pirelli era, with Ai Ogura set to join Yamaha.

Team-mate Raul Fernandez's Trackhouse future is currently unclear, but recent performances - including a Mugello Sprint win - have helped bolster his chances.