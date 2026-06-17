‘The situation will be different’ - Marc Marquez cautious ahead of Czech MotoGP

Marc Marquez has moved to play down thoughts of back-to-back MotoGP wins at the Czech Grand Prix, warning that Brno will be “really tough” on him physically.

The reigning world champion scored his first victory of the season last time out at the Hungarian Grand Prix, just weeks after surgery on a long-standing shoulder issue.

The Ducati rider swept to pole, sprint win and grand prix victory, reigniting his title hopes having closed to 72 points behind Marco Bezzecchi after a disaster for Aprilia in Hungary.

Marc Marquez celebrates his first pole since his latest shoulder surgery. © Gold and Goose

Brno is a circuit Marc Marquez won at last year on the Ducati, but admits it will be a harder weekend for him physically due to the layout of the track.

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Balaton Park, in contrast, was an anticlockwise layout that placed less strain on his recovering right shoulder.

“The feelings in Hungary were incredible: a full result with pole, sprint, and Sunday's race,” he said ahead of this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix.

“The layout of the Balaton circuit definitely favoured us, a track that is not too physically demanding.

“Here in Brno, the situation will be different: it's a beautiful track that I like a lot and where I have already won with Ducati in the past, but it's also really tough and demanding.

“We will approach the weekend step by step, to find our 100% every single day.”

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On the other side of the factory Ducati garage, Pecco Bagnaia arrives at Brno off the back of his third successive grand prix podium.

Pleased with the direction he is going with the GP26, Bagnaia says he is confident he can maximise this at two tracks - Brno and Assen - that are “among my favourites”.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"We arrive in Brno in a positive moment, with three consecutive podiums that give us a great boost,” Bagnaia said.

“I like the track very much; it has a fantastic layout, just like the Assen track which will host the next GP right after this weekend.

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“These are two tracks that, by characteristics, are among my absolute favourites.

“I am convinced that I can make the most of the steps forward made with the Desmosedici GP on these two circuits; the goal is to confirm the good feelings and be consistent.”