Alex Marquez to attempt MotoGP return at Brno

Alex Marquez will travel to Brno and attempt to take part in this weekend's Czech MotoGP, Gresini has confirmed.

The Jerez winner suffered a broken right collarbone and a ‘marginal fracture’ of his C7 vertebra during a terrifying accident at Catalunya one month ago.

Marquez, who had won the Sprint race, was running a close second to Pedro Acosta in the grand prix when the KTM rider suddenly suffered a technical issue, sending Marquez veering off track.

Alex Marquez accident, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez later underwent surgery on the collarbone injury.

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During his recovery, Marquez was replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro at Mugello and WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona at Balaton Park.

A Tuesday statement from Gresini read:

"After the latest medical checks in Spain, Alex Márquez will fly to Czech Republic this weekend with the aim of being declared FIT.”

Acosta, Alex Marquez, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez, who has slipped to ninth in the world championship, will need to pass the MotoGP medical check on Thursday in Brno before taking part in Friday practice.

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